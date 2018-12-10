Human Rights Day: 5 world movies to watch with kids

Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10. On this day, watch these movies with your kids to sensitise and inspire in them virtues and humanitarian ethics.

Wadjda (2012)

The first feature film to be made by a female Saudi director, Wadjda is about a 10-year-old girl, who wants to ride a bicycle, wear sneakers and compete against her best friend, a boy in the neighbourhood. Riding bikes, however, is frowned upon for girls. Wadjda then participates in a Quran recital competition to win money to buy the cycle.

Dancing in Jaffa (2013)

This documentary is about ballroom dancer Pierre Dulaine, who returns to his native country Israel and promotes harmony by teaching children of three ethnically mixed groups how to dance.

He Named Me Malala (2015)

This documentary on Malala Yousafzai recounts how she survived the Taliban and continued to strive for girls’ education in Pakistan. The title refers to the Afghani folk hero Malalai of Maiwand, after whom her father named her.

Dukhtar (2014)

This Pakistani drama-thriller revolves around a mother, who fights patriarchy and leaves home to save her 10-year-old girl fro marriage to a tribal leader.

Ruby Bridges (1998)

This television film is based on the true story of Ruby Bridges, the first black student to attend an integrated school in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1960. The movie narrates the story of how Bridges, as a six-year-old, overcame harassment to walk into school each day.