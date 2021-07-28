How to convert your child’s room into a creative study space

By Mahesh Anand

As kids, many of us grew up in households where our parents forbade us from writing on the walls. Scribbling on the walls is a child’s natural plunge into creativity and self-expression. And sometimes, letting your children indulge in some creative freedom is not such a bad idea after all.

The pandemic has forced people to stay at home. So, what better way to unwind than to engage in some productive activities with kids? Given that schools are now online, children have more time to spend at home. So, you can give their rooms — and the walls — a makeover, to render a proper study space.

Children’s bedrooms are a great opportunity to be adventurous, be it with your choice of colour, design or themes. You can also spend some quality family time doing DIY.

As such, give these simple ideas a shot.

1. Paints and textures

Mixing colours, textures and patterns in your child’s bedroom is a great way to give the space some personality. This can work to your advantage, too, considering you can work using products that fit within your budget. Instead of trying to coordinate the various elements of the room perfectly, mixing and matching different textures and colours can actually make the room appear more spunky and interesting. Opt for wall paint choices that aren’t just plain solid colours, but a mix of patterns, dots, florals, drawings.

ALSO READ | Baby on the way? Here are some ways to set up the nursery

2. Wallpapers, posters, stickers

While most choose to paint their kids’ walls, some prefer using wallpapers or other wall vinyls and stickers. Fun animal patterns, cartoon themes and unique motifs go well with the personality of the child. If you prefer to go a bit subtle, choose a fun, graphic print and make a statement on one wall while keeping the rest of the walls neutral. Children also enjoy glow-in-the-dark paint features. These can be incorporated in the form of radium or glow stickers that will get them excited to turn off the lights at night, inculcating healthy sleeping habits.

Use colours, accessories, and wallpapers to give your kid’s room a new look. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Use colours, accessories, and wallpapers to give your kid’s room a new look. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Room decor, lights, furnishing

If your budget does not give you scope for elaborate makeovers, attempt to bring in some fun with your own DIY projects. Teach your kids to turn empty glass bottles into pieces of art by layering them with beach sand or pebbles. Or help them create masterpieces by converting old glasses into candle-holders. Displaying their works shows that you are proud of them. Combining personal elements like photos of their friends, family vacations, and amateur artworks will create a personal space that your child will feel safe in. Pop in a houseplant in the room; this will bring alive a dull space and teach them about caring for plants.

ALSO READ | 5 steps to create DIY crayons candles with kids at home

4. Shelves and closets

One aspect of a room that is often overlooked is the storage compartment. This includes shelves, racks, cupboards and closets. Apart from being functional, they can also double up as learning tools. Shelves that are of fun shapes, cleverly designed storage units that also serve as play props, and funky furniture, will greatly improve their cognitive skills apart from being fun elements. Use floor cushions to create a comfortable reading spot. (without them even realizing).

5. Recreate a chalkboard wall

Try to recreate a classroom chalkboard by painting one wall with black matte or eggshell paint that is easily washable. Let this be their art centre where they unwind and scribble away. The last thing any parent would want is for their child to be glued to their smartphones and laptops all day. Having such a corner can trigger their imagination and encourage them to be more cognitive and playful.

(The writer is the president of Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited — decorative division)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.