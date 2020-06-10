How some streaming platforms are keeping children entertained

These streaming platforms have got you covered. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) These streaming platforms have got you covered. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Have you run out of ways to keep your child occupied at home? Stress no more, as these streaming platforms are taking one step forward to ensure that your kids are entertained. These five platforms have a fresh and new-content library for your kids to indulge in, while they are simultaneously kept safe on the internet. So, while you think about what to do next, these streaming platforms have already planned the perfect content that will suit your child’s moods.

Voot Kids

Voot Kids has planned a power-packed summer library for your kids. This #MastiMeinAchhai platform has introduced a new content segment called, ‘Masti Ki Patshala’ which includes your child’s favourite interactive shows like M.A.D, movies likes Chhota Bheem – Crown of Vahalla, new e-books, audio books, all at one place. This streaming platform has introduced a 10 day -Toon a Thon with new episodes of popular shows like Motu Patlu, Rudra, Shiva and more. They also have a special superhero weekend with Spectacular Spiderman’s new episodes and lots of fun grammar and math quizzes alongside. Parental control access will help kids enjoy the safe and secured content on the app, the channel claims.

Netflix India

Netflix India has a vast content library for your kid’s entertainment. Popular movies like Ratataouille, Mowgli, Madagascar will ensure your kids have a crazy, fun time. They also have popular shows like Boss Baby, Masha and the Bear, Richie Rich, which will keep your kids stay occupied. Netflix India also offers a PIN protect feature for the kids’ section.

Amazon Prime Video India

Amazon Prime Video is now streaming your child’s favourite TV shows and movies for free, even without an Amazon Prime Video membership, so your child can get their hands on some fine-picked family-friendly shows. Grab a tub of popcorn with your kids and rekindle your childhood memories with these legendary shows like Powerpuff Girls, The Adventure Tales of Tenali Raman, and the like.

Zee5 Kids

Zee5 has recently launched Zee5 Kids to keep kids busy and entertained especially in the current situation wherein they are stuck at home. To lift your child’s mood, Zee5 will launch new shows ‘Gadget Guru’ and ‘Guddu and Bappu’ along with their existing content library of shows, movies, and nursery rhymes in nine languages and across genres. All this content is free for its users.

Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hostar has planned a magical summer for kids. The platform has released new movies like Aladdin and The Lion King to make your kids believe in magic, and to give them a theatre-like experience. It is also launching a series of family shows like The Simpsons, which bring your family together to go down memory lane. Interactive shows like Home Dancer will prompt kids and parents to shake a leg and unleash their dancing skills.

