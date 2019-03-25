How do you tell your child they are adopted?

If a couple adopts a child, more often than not, they feel anxious about revealing it to their kids. But how do you tell a child that he or she has been adopted? How do you address their questions thereafter?

Advertising

“The earlier the child knows the better…Why hide that the child is adopted? Are we protecting the child? What are you protecting the child from?” said parent and professor of psychology Tanu Shree Singh.

Sometimes, parents try to avoid the talk about adoption when they are themselves not ready to face their child’s questions, Dr Singh pointed out. Ideally, parents should start normalising the conversation around adoption from an early age. Parents can also explain to their child how they were adopted.

Listen to this podcast from the series Difficult Conversations with Your Kids to know more about how to talk to your child about being adopted: