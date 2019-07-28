How do you talk to kids about shifting cities? Listen to this podcast

Shifting cities means your child will be exposed to a completely new environment, people, neighbourhood and new school. This may have an impact on your child. But now that shifting cities is absolutely necessary, how do you comfort your child?

Parent and professor of psychology Tanu Shree Singh said in an episode of Difficult Conversations with Your Kids with Express Parenting, “Yes, the child needs to be given choices but there are certain decisions that you have to take that will be tough decisions.”

“Making them (kids) a part of the decision-making process is a good idea but in the smaller details, not whether you think we should shift or not…It also depends on which stage and age your child is,” said Tanu Shree.

What kind of conversation should you have with your child? It is better to inform them in advance, said the professor. Also, before shifting you have to find out about schools in the new city, and you should make children a part of that search.

You can also make them a part of the packing decisions. The older a child is, making him or her a part of the decision-making process gets more crucial, Tanu Shree emphasised.

Listen to the podcast here: