Here’s how you can quickly make a Christmas ornament using recyclable items

Children love when they are involved in activities that require them to do art and craft at home, especially when it is with simple things which are already available in the house. During a recent Facebook live session on Express Parenting, artist Christina Banerjee shared an easy tutorial on how to make a simple and cute recycled Christmas tree ornament.

On the occasion of Christmas, you can undertake this activity with your child, so as to keep them pleasantly engaged, while also teaching them the importance of sustainability and using products which are recyclable.

Things you need:

– A rough piece of paper

– A pair of scissors

– A pipe cleaner or a piece of wire that you can bend

– A paper egg crate

– Paint Brush

– Watercolour or acrylic paint

– A container with water

Method:

* Flip your egg crate over. Put your brush in a little bit of water and start painting the egg crate green.

* Dip the brush in the paint first, and then water to dilute it just a bit before you start.

* Once you are done painting it, take the other end of the brush, dip it in a lighter colour and make small dots on the crate, in no particular order.

* You can add as many colours as you want — yellows, oranges, reds — in contrast with the dark green colour with which the crate has already been painted.

* Let that dry completely. Keep in mind that you need to cut the crate into individual sections. So you may as well do that before you start.

* Using the scissor, cut out the edges of the crate sections so that it looks neat.

* Next, poke a hole on top of the crate, all the way through, using the scissor.

* Tie one end of the pipe cleaner, and put the other inside the hole so that it gets fixed.

* Add the other crate sections — one on top of the other. You can use any pattern of your choice.

* The top of the ornament can be twisted into a shape of your choice so that it can be used as a hanging ornament.

Isn’t this interesting?