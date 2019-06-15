Happy Father’s Day 2019: Top 5 podcasts for millennial dads

By Gautam Raj Anand

It had become a universal norm that mothers did most of the parenting whereas fathers were largely seen as bread-winners, with a limited role in the emotional aspect of parenting. However, dads do put a greater effort to take time out from their hectic schedules to raise their kids. Amid the realisation of wholesome parenting that’s inclusive of fathers’ roles, issues like paternity benefit bill to extend the provision of leaves to new fathers are still being pondered over. In a time when there are too many distractions and people are always short of time, here are some podcasts to create higher parenting awareness and increase family bonding. Here are the five best podcasts that can help you get more out of Father’s Day.

Dad Mode Podcast

This podcast takes the issue of raising children head-on by highlighting how fathers can become pivotal in a child’s development. Aiming to create level-headed and hardworking individuals, it looks at different ways of raising kids and the challenges related to it. Andy Carlson, a first-time dad started this podcast, witnessing the need to inspire other parents in making a departure from raising spoilt brats.

Parent Footprint with Dr Dan

It aims at building a community of parents to raise healthy, confident and self-aware children. The podcast places high importance on parents’ self-examination, which it sees as the driving force in balanced parenting. It realises that this would make for engaged citizens and initiate positive contributions to the world.

Hello Baby

It looks into the real challenges that come with raising a baby. Giving people a first-hand account of what problems can arise and how to deal with them, it helps new parents learn about parenting at a live pace. Actor Matt Lanter and blogger wife Angela Lanter host this podcast simply by sharing their own experiences of handling their newborn child. Its content is highly relatable as it discusses everything from the sleepless nights to diaper explosions.

Five Minutes with Dad

This podcast is unique in the sense that it actually features two kids (Pavlos and Angela) and their father (Nick Pavlidis) in conversation with each other. One gets to listen in on father-son and daddy-daughter time and learn about ways to connect with one’s kids.

Dads on the Air

It is a community radio based in Sydney, Australia. In pursuit of becoming good parents and inspiring others, a small group of separated fathers started it in August 2000. Apart from widening people’s mindsets about parenting, it stores an extensive collection of information on the push for family law and child support reform in Australia. Converted into a podcast, it is now easily accessible and has high international reach. It documents the history of the fatherhood movement, which is relevant to all universally. The podcast is playing a major role in adding high value to the society, which is, in turn, seeing a willingness to shift gender roles and modify the family structure.

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Hubhopper.)