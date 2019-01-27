From Gilmore Girls to This is Us, here are 5 parenting shows to binge watch

This weekend, curl up under a blanket and get ready for some binge-watching. We bring you our pick of five television series that explore different kinds of parent-child relationships, which are fun to watch and overwhelming at the same time.

Advertising

Gilmore Girls (2000)

One of the most popular television series, Gilmore Girls focuses on the relationship between single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory. The series follows the two as they encounter several incidents in life but stick together as friends in solving every problem.

Parenthood (2010)

This series, which ran for six seasons is about the lives of three generations of the Braverman family-the patriarch Zeek Braverman, the matriarch Camille Braverman, and the families of their four children Adam, Sarah, Crosby, and Julia. Adam has a supportive family; Sarah returns home with a rebellious daughter and a sensitive son; Crosby is a happy-go-lucky bachelor while Julia is a bread-winning lawyer whose husband is a stay-at-home dad. The show takes us through how each of the families face challenges and cope with them.

This is Us (2016)

This series follows the lives of three siblings-Kevin, Kate (surviving members of a triplet pregnancy), their African-American adopted brother Randal-and their parents Jack and Rebecca Pearson. The show presents a heartwarming tale of the family and their struggles, as it explores their past, present and future.

Modern Family (2009)

Revolving around Jay Pritchett and his unique family, the show’s take on modern families, including nuclear, one with a step parent, and same-sex, is extremely relatable. It also explores the intricacies of parent-child relationship across two generations.

Advertising

The Fosters (2013)

This series follows the lives of the Foster family led by lesbian couple Stef and Lena, who raise one biological and four adopted children. Besides addressing LGBT themes, the series also shows you the various facets of parent-child relationship.