Fun things you can do to celebrate the New Year weekend at home

The new year has begun, and it gives people hope that 2021 may be slightly more merciful than 2020. Since people spent a large chunk of their time at home with their loved ones in 2020, it helps that the first day of the year falls on a Friday, almost the weekend. If you are looking for interesting things to do with your family — especially kids — at home on the New Year weekend, we have some suggestions and recommendations. Read on.

Watch some movies

What could be a better way to spend the first weekend of 2021, than watching some films with the entire family? You can either ask your child if they have a particular film in mind, or you can stream any that you think would be interesting. Click here for an age-wise guide to some of our recommended movies and series.

Or, if you want to watch something more classic that your little one may not have seen, we suggest you stream one of these movies.

Play board games

Board games or any kind of games that you play with your kids, only helps bring the family closer. And this year is all about not taking anything for granted. As such, spend your first weekend playing interesting games which involve the entire family! From Pictionary to chess and scrabble, take a look at some of our suggestions.

Listen to a podcast

You can actually spend an entire weekend listening to wonderful podcasts, if only you find the right ones. In fact, there are many that you can enjoy with your children — both of you can tune and listen at the same time! Here are some recommendations.

Additionally, if you are looking to bond like this mother-daughter duo, you can even tune in to listen to their news podcast!

Enjoy virtually with other family members

So what if the grandparents are in another city? Or the favourite cousin wants to participate from another country? There are many virtual games that you play with extended family members and celebrate the optimism and spirit of the new year.

Here are some of our recommendations for you and your kid to make a Zoom call much more interesting.

So what will you be doing today?