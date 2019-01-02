Frozen 2 to Aladdin: 22 upcoming movies for children in 2019

Looks like the year 2019 is all set to treat your children to a movie bonanza. We bring you a list of 22 Hollywood movies to be released in 2019, which you can watch with your children.

1. The Kid Who Would Be King

Based on the Arthurian legend, this movie, by British director Joe Cornish, is about a 12-year-old who unknowingly pulls the famed sword from the stone, setting him on a path to fight the evil Morgana.

2. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

When Lucy, Batman, Princess Unikitty, and other friends in the movie are kidnapped, it’s up to the guileless Emmet to become a master builder and restore harmony to the LEGO universe.

3. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Loosely based on the book series of the same name by Cressida Cowell, the movie follows the epic adventure of a boy named Hiccup and the dragon he befriended, Toothless. Hiccup fulfills his dream of building a dragon utopia until Toothless is lured away by some elusive mate. Their village is under threat and the dragon and his rider have to do fight and protect everything.

4. Wonder Park

This movie is about a girl named June who dreamt of an elaborate amusement park as a child. As an adult, June finds her park has come alive and she has to save it from evil forces.

5. Dumbo

Dumbo narrates a moving tale of the flying elephant, and stars Colin Farrell as the circus elephant’s caretaker. The movie is directed by Tim Burton, who started off Disney’s whole remake trend.

6. Missing Link

In this movie, Sir Lionel Frost embarks on an adventure to prove the existence of a legendary creature named Mr Link, who then recruits Frost to help him find his long-lost relatives.

7. Disneynature Penguins

Disney will be releasing yet another documentary, this time about the penguins in Antartica.

8. Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The film features Ryan Reynolds as the voice and facial motion capture of Detective Pikachu, a family noir based on a game of the same name. In the movie, a young man finds out about his father’s mysterious disappearance with the help of Detective Pikachu.

9. UglyDolls

We bet you didn’t know you needed a movie on the plush toys. With voice performances by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Janelle Monae, the movie will hopefully turn out to be really interesting.

10. Aladdin

Aladdin is a Disney remake of the fantasy adventure, directed by Guy Ritchie, and is one of the most anticipated films this year.

11. Shaun the Sheep 2

A sequel to Shaun the Sheep Movie which released back in 2015, the movie is about Shaun and his flock, who encounter an alien.

12. The Secret Life of Pets 2

The sequel to The Secret Life of Pets explores what our pets are doing while we’re away. As with the first movie, this one is stacked with a voice cast of comedians, including newcomers Patton Oswalt and Tiffany Haddish.

13. Toy Story 4

Not much has been revealed about the next installment of the Toy Story franchise. A new character named Forky is likely to be introduced. The characters in the movie embark on a road trip.

14. The Lion King

Another Disney remake, The Lion King will be featuring a fantastic voice cast including Beyonce as Nala. Donald Glover is Simba, and other performances are provided by James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and John Oliver.

15. Dora the Explorer

This movie is an adaptation of the Nickelodeon series of the same name. In the movie, Dora and her friends set out to solve an intriguing mystery.

16. The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Angry Birds are making a comeback with a sequel in 2019, to mark the 10th anniversary of the original Angry Birds game.

17. Playmobil: The Movie

This movie follows a pair of siblings as they venture into Playmobil world. It features the voices of the voices includes Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, and Daniel Radcliffe.

18. Spies in Disguise

The world’s greatest super spy and his gadget inventor come together to save the day when an unexpected event puts the world in peril.

19. Abominable

This movie is about a group of teens who want to reunite an Abominable Snowman with its family. The cast stars Chloe Bennett, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Tsai Chin.

20. The Addams Family

In this movie, the Addams family have a face-off with a reality TV host. Oscar Isaac takes on the role of Gomez Addams in a voice cast that also includes Charlize Theron and Allison Janney.

21. Sonic the Hedgehog

A small-town sherriff travels to San Francisco to assist a super-fast anthropomorphic blue hedgehog, in his battle against Dr Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

22. Frozen 2

There are not too many details available, including the title for the sequel, but you can definitely look forward to watching sisters Elsa and Anna as they return to the theatres in 2019, scheduled for a November release in the US. Whatever the plot, you’ll probably be watching it anyway, since the kids have been waiting impatiently for it since the first installment released six years ago.