Friendship Day 2019: Watch these shows with your kids

This Friendship Day 2019, settle down to watch these great shows for kids available on OTT platforms, from My Little Pony to Stranger Things and Prince of Peoria. Parents are sure to enjoy these as well.

My Little Pony

Their theme song itself says “Friendship is magic”! Watch with your tween as nerdy unicorn Twilight Sparkle learn to make new friends and improves her social skills, with help from her mentor Celestia in Ponyville.

Stranger Things

This science fiction horror series set in the 1980s has adult and kid fans as well. When Mike vanishes into thin air, his best-friends with the help of a strange little girl Eleven, who has superpowers, vow to find him, alive. But first, they have to fight with a Demogorgon…or more, with help from a cop as they take on a government agency. If your child is a teen, you can enjoy this entertaining ride together.

Nowhere Boys

These four boys don’t start out as friends, but there’s nothing like being thrown together in a parallel reality to force you to bond. Set in Bremin, a fictional town, the boys, have to use magic and science to get back to their own reality when a night in the forest sends them spinning into “nowhere”. Of course, there’s a demon gunning for them, adding to the suspense.

Alexa & Katie

Would you go bald or wear a wig to school if your friend was undergoing cancer treatment? This heartwarming series on best-friends Alexa & Katie, is the story of two high-school students and their personal challenges. You can survive pretty much anything, with your best-friend by your side.

Prince of Peoria

It could be a tale of yet another poor little rich boy, but this unassuming Prince of Peoria, who has moved to the US as an exchange student, grows on you. Watch how an easygoing teen strikes up a friendship with an ambitious overachiever, who would rather study than have fun.

Project Mc²

Who said science can’t be fun? These four brilliant teens come together to solve cases and save the day. This gang of girls, led by teenage spy McKeyla give being secret agents a whole new meaning.