Five things you can do to make work-from-home easier for yourself and your kids

Create a fun, memorable 'Do Not Disturb' sign. It helps your child understand when you’re busy and are not to be disturbed. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

For over a year now, many parents have been working-from-home, meeting their professional deadlines while taking care of their children. Having to juggle many responsibilities, it has led to a burnout. And even after so many months, most parents are still just getting used to the pandemic routine.

As such, Ajith Karimpana, the founder and CEO of Furlenco, shares with Express Parenting a few ways to make the experience of working from home a tad easier.

Here’s what he suggests.

1. Maintain a schedule

Children thrive in familiarity and a sense of routine. So, create a home routine for them that mirrors their daily life when you’re busy working. Jot down their mealtimes, sleep time, outdoor playtime, study and crafts time, among other things, and stick to the schedule. You can also set up a flexible schedule for yourself which factors in important elements such as when you’ll do the chores, how many hours a day you will work, when and how you will spend time with the kids, etc.

2. Make the kid’s room child-friendly

No concerned parent would want to simply hand an iPad to their child to keep them entertained for hours. But, they often have no other choice. Instead, they can entertain kids in the most natural way, by redesigning their room with furniture designed to keep them entertained, such as an activity bed, an indoor tent, or cushioned play blocks that allow parents to have peace of mind while they work.

ALSO READ | Have a fussy eater at home? Add these colourful fruits and veggies to their diet

3. For playdates, go virtual

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. If your child is unable to go on a playdate or engage in outdoor activities with friends, opt for a virtual playdate on Google Hangouts or Zoom. You can send an invite to the children’s parents and have either parent read a story to the kids, play a game, or monitor them as they keep themselves occupied together. The idea is to keep the children engaged so that you can enjoy some uninterrupted work time for yourself.

4. Nap time is work time

Make sure to capitalise on your child’s nap time. Whether it’s an hour or four hours, ensure that you keep your work calls and meetings at this time to avoid interruptions or distractions. Keep your child occupied with play blocks or toys so they tire themselves out and fall asleep more effortlessly.

5. Create a fun, memorable ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign

It helps your child understand when you’re busy and are not to be disturbed. It could be done by way of hand gestures, by placing a red ribbon on your door, or by wearing a funny hat so that your child knows and is willing to cooperate. Similarly, think of other fun ways to communicate with kids and you’ll be surprised to see how well they respond.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.