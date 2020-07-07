Five mom bloggers share their lockdown struggles and experiences

‘Anxiety is a normal process experienced by kids as well as adults. Don’t go overboard.’ (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) ‘Anxiety is a normal process experienced by kids as well as adults. Don’t go overboard.’ (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

If you are a mother, you are a multi-tasker. There is no breather for moms because apart from taking care of their children in lockdown, they have their own ventures and careers, too, which require them to meet deadlines. Indianexpress.com got in touch with some mom bloggers who have been keeping it interesting and relevant on their social media platforms. And here is what they said about their lockdown struggles and experiences; read on.

Rituka Bisht

“The initial two weeks of the lockdown were total chaos since we — my husband, my baby and I — had never spent so much time together. Later, we realised we have to learn to live in this situation, and that was when we divided activities. We distributed our time for housework, our office work and the rest of it for playing, educational activities and keeping fit mentally and physically. Each day of the week is dedicated to some activity, like on Mondays we do an obstacle race — which I recommend other parents to try, too — on Tuesday we learn prayers, and so on.

“If your child gets angry or anxious, there must be a reason; try to understand that. Lockdown has not been easy for kids. They cannot go out, and so, it becomes important to make them understand the situation. To other parents, I would just like to say that don’t just arrange different activities but try to involve yourself in it. Know your child’s habits, likes, and dislikes. Only if you understand your child, will you be able to help them with their anxiety.”

Namrata Bhagtani Sadhvani

“Whatever time is left after completing household chores and office work (which is not a lot, to be honest) I try to spend with my kids, inventing new fun games and rediscovering joys of older ones. Taking an hour out to work-out every day has been the biggest positive effect of this enforced lockdown; it is much-needed to stay sane. Also, creating content for social media has played a huge role in keeping the mind occupied — viral challenges, creative collaborations, insightful notes, and quirky pictures — I have done it all.

“As parents, we have to understand we are living through a moment in history. Our kids are naturally dealing with a lot of emotions with their freedom curtailed, and to help them deal with that, I have been telling them to imagine that 15-20 years from now, history will be re-written and they will be a part of it! That has been encouraging for them, and has helped to allay their fears. Give kids the freedom to just be.

“My one favourite activity that I recommend other parents to try, too, would be reading. Read books, newspapers, manuals, journals — anything. You will be giving your kids the gift of imagination by encouraging this habit.”

Shivangi Goel

“At first, we thought the lockdown would be quite tricky, but gradually we realised it is a boon for parents who were earlier not able to spend time with their kids. We have tried and given importance to physical activity for kids. Two hours every evening are strictly dedicated to their playing on terrace. I will accept that screen time has increased by an hour, but we have started involving the kids in daily chores as well, and keeping them busy in the kitchen, the washing area, etc.

“Anxiety is a normal process experienced by kids as well as adults. Don’t go overboard. Kids just want our time. Older kids understand it is important to stay home, but younger kids, like mine, need our attention. So, spending more time with them will put them at ease. Be innovative and look for various activities you can engage them in. We have tried the traditional hopscotch, skipping rope, and lagori, not to mention the fun kids have while playing them.

“The one activity that I love doing with my kids is reading books. I realised we had a pile of reading books left untouched. We read all of them multiple times. This way, the kids started to enjoy reading and listening to stories more. Even my storytelling skills have improved immensely!”

Snehalata Jain

“I delivered a baby and also have an eight-year-old, so our lockdown was the best time we spent as a family. Plus, we played all our childhood board games which this new-generation child never knew of. I feel anxiety in children creeps up when you don’t give enough time to them. I had made a calendar for my kid, and we followed it, complete with all kinds of skill activities. One of them is dancing, since it helps everyone to stay fit. We also did a lot of DIYs and crafts, which helped and inspired other moms to join me.”

Shweta Sawarnik

“During this lockdown period, I educated my child on how to wear a mask and how often to sanitise the hands. I told them on how to take online classes. Nowadays, learning is important and everything is digital, so I had to guide my kid on how to use learning apps. I did live chat sessions on Instagram with my buddies, too. Parents need to keep mind that talking to kids about their thoughts and communicating with them allows them to feel heard and understood. Personality development of your child is important, with or without the lockdown.

“One of my favourite activities to do with my child is playing indoor games, which make them sharper and more active.”

