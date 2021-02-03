Five meditation apps that can help your child to relax

Here are some apps that can teach mindfulness to your kids. (Photo: Pixabay)

It is a known fact that meditation heals the mind. It helps alleviate stress, leaving you in a calmer and more focused state. While adults have one too many reasons to meditate, children are encouraged to participate in this healing process, too. It is immensely beneficial for the child, especially in their growing up years when there is a lot of peer and performance pressure. Meditation can calm their nerves before an exam, boost their immunity, make them more patient and help them to sleep better at night.

Here are five meditation apps that can help them process their emotions better. Read on.

Smiling Mind

This app offers many mindfulness activities for children of all ages. Besides breathing meditations, the app also has sensory exercises like listening to music. The app keeps track of when kids meditate, too. Smiling Mind was created by a nonprofit with the mission of improving mental health in Australia. So the app uses voices with Australian accents. It is available to Android, iOS users for free.

ALSO READ | Bedtime meditation for kids from yoga expert Ira Trivedi

Breathe, Think, Do With Sesame

This free app is for kids ages 4 and up. Breathe, Think, Do With Sesame helps them to learn skills like problem-solving, self-control, planning and task persistence through interactive activities. Your kids can also ‘Breathe With the Monster’ to practice taking deep breaths whenever they need to calm down.

Mindful Family

Mindful Family can help parents raise kids with the right tools for processing emotions. It has both free and paid versions, and there is something for every family member’s needs.

Three Good Things: A Happiness Journal

This app helps build mindfulness. Kids have to write down three good things that happen to them every day, which make them feel happier. The app is easy to use. Kids can use it to set a reminder to write each day, and they can also look over their past journal entries. It is available for free for iOS users.

Wellbeyond Meditation For Kids

This app is built for kids aged 4 and up. It offers five free guided meditations to help with sleep, relaxation, focus, concentration, managing feelings, and more. There are also nine additional meditations available as in-app purchases.

Meditation is the need of the hour today, and this is a good time to initiate this practice in your kids.