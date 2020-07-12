5 films on caste, race and inclusivity to watch with your teen this week

Starting today, you can catch up on one film every night; so which one will it be? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Starting today, you can catch up on one film every night; so which one will it be? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With everything that happened in the world in the last few months, and everything that is going on still, it would be ideal if you would touch upon the topic of race and inclusivity, and also prejudice with your child right now, when you have the time. It is best if it were to come from you, their parents, whom they trust and understand the most. It is the right time for them to know and celebrate the world’s diversity.

And there could be no better way than films to help you with it. Here are some recommendations for the entire family in the coming week, if you want to understand race, caste, and their complexities, and explain them better to your child.

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman has Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) as the first African-American detective, who serves in the Colorado Springs Police Department, and is on a mission to infiltrate the extremist hate group Ku Klux Klan. He partners with Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) on this investigation of a lifetime. It could be a great initiation for your teenager.

(Age it is best suited for: 15 years and above)

12 Years a Slave

Another film that you can watch with your teenager, the story is set in the years before the Civil War, wherein a Solomon Northup (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a free black man from New York, who is kidnapped and sold into slavery. In the 12th year of his ordeal, he meets with an abolitionist who changes his life.

(Age it is best suited for: 15 years and above)

When They See Us

This mini-series is set in the year 1989, wherein five boys of colour are arrested, interrogated and forced into confessing the sexual assault of a woman in New York’s Central Park. They had filed a suit in 2003 for wrongful conviction and were awarded a settlement in the year 2014.

(Age it is best suited for: 15 years and above)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

This story is set during the time of World War II, when concentration camps and gas chambers meted out barbaric treatment to the Jews in Hitler’s time. It is a heartbreaking story of two boys of roughly the same age, who meet each other on the opposite sides of the fence, and become friends, spending long hours talking about almost everything under the sun.

(Age it is best suited for: 13 years and above)

Swades

Among other things, the film talks about casteism, wherein in one of the scenes, the protagonist spends time with a family that lives in the fringes of the society. When he is offered some food, the caste inequality becomes glaring. And to think that in 2020, caste is still a subject to be discussed is upsetting.

