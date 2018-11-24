Listen: How to explain caste issues to your child

Advertising

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received flak when he recently featured in a photo holding a poster that read “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy”, with netizens accusing him of “Hinduphobia” and “inciting violence and hate”.

Even as we envision a progressive nation marked by equality beyond the divisions of caste or gender, one cannot deny the immense influence they have on our lives-be it in education, marriages, political discourse and even our day-to-day lives, often leading to incidents of violence.

Caste oppression is a reality in our country and it is essential to help your child understand the nuances of the same so that he or she can grow up to be an empathetic and informed individual, fostering a better world to live in.

But how do you explain the complexities of caste to your child? In this podcast titled Difficult Conversations With Your Child, parent and psychologist Tanu Shree Singh speaks about how parents can initiate conversations around caste with their children.

Listen here: