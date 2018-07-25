Director’s pick: 11 best films for children

Marathon movie night! (Photo: Getty Images) Marathon movie night! (Photo: Getty Images)

Soumendra Padhi, director of Budhia Singh: Born to Run gives us his top must-watch Indian and Hollywood films for children.

Indian movies for kids

Mr India: This is among the films I grew up watching. Each and every character in the film is very memorable.

Rockford: It always transports me back to my school days, where your first crush is always your class-teacher. Also, because of the fact that I studied at Sainik School, an all-boys school, I found a strong connection there. The film is also about confronting your fears with courage.

Makdee: This has one of my all-time favorite characters Munni and Chunni. She is very adorable.

Chillar Party: The best part of this film is that children are the protagonists. They fight for what they believe is right in a loving and peaceful manner. Very relevant.

Taare Zameen Parr: It is a very important film on autism. It shows how every child is special. A must watch for children, parents and teachers.

Anjali: I was around the same age when this movie released. Full of heart, it made us laugh, cry and pray for her life at the same time. A social drama that raises several pertinent questions.

Hollywood movies for kids

Lion King: What I liked about the film is that apart from being a good vs evil film, this also explores how every form of life is important and to be respected.

Finding Nemo/Finding Dory: The films speaks about how trust is so important and I think kids growing up or for that matter anybody will find a deep connection to it as trust is the purest form of love.

Karate Kid: It’s very inspirational. Your best comes out in the most adverse situations.

The Jungle Book: One of my all-time favourite films. We saw it as kids and whenever we watch it, we are back to being kids again.

Coco: Full of warmth. What connected me deeply with this film is that it speaks about the importance of family in present times where defying your family and going after your dreams is what we are taught and so openly spoken about. How one can still find balance between both the worlds is beautifully explored.