Creative ideas to keep kids engaged this Independence Day

There is no better time than now to educate kids on the importance of national holidays, such as Independence Day. For an entire generation of kids, Independence Day is going to be starkly different this year, because of the pandemic. But that should ideally not stop parents from engaging them in different creative activities at home that can make the day both educational and fun for them. Here are some suggestions and ideas; read on.

Flag making

Naturally, this is the first thing that children should be encouraged to do, not only on the day, but also a day in advance. Parents can educate kids on the importance of the national flag, rules for hoisting it, and what the four colours (including the chakra in the centre of the flag) signify. They can sit down and make tiny flags which can then be distributed safely in the neighbourhood, among friends and staff members, for them to pin it to their clothes. Additionally, the tricolour can also be used to make different objects which can then be used to decorate the house. Take cues from the video below.

Dressing up as national leaders

So what if they are not getting to go out? Kids and still be dressed up at home, and parents can click many pictures which can then be shared with their school and among relatives. Ask your kids who they want to dress up as, or teach them about freedom fighters and present-day leaders. They can pick a hero of their choice and you can educate them more on the life and legacy of the leader they have chosen to dress up as.

Independence Day theme party

Involve your children in the kitchen as you plan out the menu for the day. Make theme decorations with colour combinations that resemble the national flag. You can prepare theme-based dishes such as tricolour sandwiches, pastas, or even salads. Make sure your kids have a say in what it is they want to help you with.

Kite making

Kite flying is an interesting and a customary Independence Day activity. This year, even if your movement is restricted, you can still make simple kites at home and then take them to the terrace or the balcony to watch them soar in the sky. This is a fun and creative activity which your kids will enjoy, too. If you are wondering how to get started, there are many video that can help you.

So which activity will you and child be taking part in this Independence Day?

