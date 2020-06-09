Cooking should be taught in schools, too, says Chef Amrita Raichand

‘It is pleasantly amazing to see so many people enter the kitchen now. People who didn’t think food or cooking could ever be a part of their daily routine.’ (Source: Instagram @amritaraichand) ‘It is pleasantly amazing to see so many people enter the kitchen now. People who didn’t think food or cooking could ever be a part of their daily routine.’ (Source: Instagram @amritaraichand)

While for everyone their lockdown experience has been different, kitchen activities have kept many people busy, even those who were previously unaware of their culinary talents. For chef Amrita Raichand, the experience has been no different. Raichand, a celebrated name in the culinary world, recently told Express Parenting during a video interview that while she previously only focused on foods for kids, mothers, and people seeking healthier alternatives, in lockdown, she has become more flexible.

“We know there are limited ingredients available. The focus is definitely on health because we have to maintain our immunity and our fitness, but at the same time maintain our sanity. I think that’s where the thin line between healthy and so-called unhealthy food gets kind of blurred,” she said, adding that while the lockdown was supposed to slow us down, it has also gotten us busier, with people taking care of everything from household chores to kids and professional engagements.

“It is pleasantly amazing to see so many people enter the kitchen now. People who didn’t think food or cooking could ever be a part of their daily routine. People are trying different things and they are experimenting. It is so important to know how to cook. And I think it took the lockdown for people to understand this basic survival skill,” she further said.

ALSO READ | Lockdown parenting: On weekends, my son is a rebel, says actor Juuhi Babbar Soni

On son Agastya Raichand chipping in and helping her, she said: “As long as you don’t tell him to study, he will do everything else. I shot some long Mother’s Day recipes with him, but he did not complain once. He was kind and understanding and patient. These qualities of children are also coming out. It is a different kind of bonding. Taking part in a job is a great learning for a 12-year-old”. Later, when her son joined the interview, he said he enjoys playing carrom with her, and that he helps with mopping the floor sometimes.

“As much as you would want to put your child through a routine, understand that they are going through their own set of insecurities right now. They can’t meet their friends, they cannot go out and play; it is a challenging stage for them. So, be easy on them,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd