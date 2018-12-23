Christmas 2018: 5 gift ideas for kids

Choosing the best Christmas gifts for kids can be tricky. Be a Santa to your little ones and gift them these fun yet skill developing Christmas gifts, which will engage kids’ imaginations into the new year and beyond. Here are some great Christmas gifts for children.

FLINTOBOX

A series of discovery boxes for children aged two to 12, aimed at Early Child Development, every box comes with activities that’ll enable the child to create, play, explore and read about a particular theme. Typically, parents subscribe to these in three, six, or 12-month duration and the boxes are delivered at home. This segment focuses on engaging children meaningfully at home, away from gadgets and TV.

Those of you who are worried that your child is being exposed to gadgets at a very early stage of their childhood, activity boxes are a good go-to Christmas present for little ones.

LEGO

LEGO toys are on the Christmas wish-list of many children. Sets are available in numerous themes and it’s hard to pick a favourite. Kids can get busy building cars, buildings, houses and more, brick by brick.

CHRISTMAS ATTIRE

Your little ones deserve just that extra attention. Check out online stores such as Hopscotch, where you can pick from curated collections of apparel, shoes and other goodies for kids.

BALANCE BIKE FROM SHUMEE

Shumee’s wooden balance-bike is another quirky gifting option for children. These eco-friendly bikes is a good choice for your child’s first bike. Its real inflatable rubber tires, a sturdy wooden frame with rounded finish is meant to prevent injuries and is easy for toddlers to balance and reach the ground with their feet. This bike comes assembled and hence reduces the workload for the parents.

DELUXE ART EASEL

For a more traditional drawing and painting experience for your artistic child, there is nothing more ideal than the gorgeous small person-sized art easel. Those tiny fingers can experiment with paint, chalk, pens, crayons, markers and more, all at one convenient station. It is designed to let your child use various art media; on one side is a chalkboard, on the other is a dry erase board. The easy-to-clean design makes it very parent-friendly. Help your child enhance their creative skills with this simple yet interesting present.