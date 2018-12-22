Christmas 2018: 8 carols to teach your child

Christmas 2018: Singing Christmas carols during the festival is an essential part of the tradition. Here are eight carols that you can teach your child.

1. Away in a Manger

This Christmas carol was first published in the late nineteenth century. While it was initially claimed to be the work of religious reformer Martin Luther, the carol is now thought to be American in origin.

2. Go Tell it on the Mountain

The African-American song, celebrating the nativity of Jesus, was compiled by John Wesley Work Jr. The carol dates back to at least 1865 and has been sung by many gospel and secular artists.

3. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Written by Charles Wesley, this carol first appeared in 1739, in the collection Hymns and Sacred Poems. The more popular version, however, has some alterations by George Whitefield and Felix Mendelssohn, whose melody was used in the song.

4. Joy to the World

Yet another popular Christmas carol, Joy to the World was written by Isaac Watts, based on Psalm 98, 96:11-12 and Genesis 3:17-18. It was originally published in the Psalms of David: Imitated in the language of the New Testament, and applied to the Christian state and worship.

5. We Three Kings

This carol was written by John Henry Hopkins Jr in 1857, for a Christmas pageant. The carol talks about the Biblical Magi, who visited Jesus as a child in a house.

6. Jingle Bells

One of the most popular Christmas carol, Jingles Bells was written by James Lord Pierpont and published under the title One Horse Open Sleigh, in 1857. While the song was originally intended for the Thanksgiving season, it came to be associated with Christmas after it was first performed on Washington Street in Boston, in 1857.

7. O Come, all ye Faithful

This carol, originally written in Latin, has been attributed to several authors including John Francis Wade, John Reading and King John IV of Portugal. The carol was translated in English by priest Frederick Oakeley.

8. Angels from the Realms of Glory

This Christmas carol was written by Scottish poet James Montgomery. It was first printed in the Sheffield Iris on Christmas Eve 1816.