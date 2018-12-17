7 children’s literature festivals in India you can take your kids to

Want to instill a love for books and storytelling in your kids? Take them to book fairs and literature festivals. Here are seven such children’s literature festivals from across the country that not only expose your kids to the fascinating world of literature and arts but also encourage their overall cognitive development.

Bookaroo

Held in 12 cities across India, Bookaroo is almost a decade-old popular children’s literature festival that has now completed 32 editions in total. These 12 cities include Srinagar, Kohima, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata, among others. The festival showcases a range of books and original artworks for children, along with storytelling sessions. In fact, Delhi recently witnessed its 11th edition of the festival on December 1-2.

Gurgaon Children’s Literature Festival

Spanning over two days, this festival, which is all set for its third edition in 2019, is graced by eminent authors, illustrators and storytellers from the world of literature, activism, theatre and more. Apart from book exhibition and panel discussions, children can also enjoy puppet shows, storytelling sessions, and an array of workshops. The next edition of the festival will be held on January 19-20 at Vega Schools, in Gurgaon.

National Children’s Literary Festival, Bhubaneshwar

This literature festival, held by KiiT International School, not only has some of the most prominent authors, illustrators, cartoonists and storytellers on board but they also organise interesting workshops for children, from theatre to photography. This year, the festival was held on November 17-18, at the school in Bhubaneshwar.

Kitaabo, Jodhpur

Held over three days in Jodhpur, this literature festival boasts of more than 200 interesting sessions graced by over 50 experts. The sessions are conducted in Hindi, English and Rajasthani. This year, the third edition of the festival will be held from December 19 to December 21, at Vidhyashram International School.

Peek-a-Book literature and storytelling festival for kids, Mumbai

Founded in 2015, this festival is held over two days in Mumbai, featuring more than 40 sessions for kids to explore the world of literature. Kids here get the chance to meet best-selling authors and also participate in workshops and competitions. This year, the festival is all set to be held on December 8, at the Royal Opera House.

Junior Writer’s Bug, Mumbai

This festival, meant exclusively for children and held in Chembur, turns two this year. It will be held on December 7-8. At this festival, children can engage in interesting interactions around the art of storytelling and writing, making films or telling stories through photography, to name a few, besides being able to meet their favourite authors.

Vizag Junior Literary festival

A two-day event, this festival includes storytelling and book-reading sessions by renowned authors, workshops on blogging, creative writing and illustration, and panel discussions along with an extensive book exhibition. It was held this year on November 18-19, at Hawa Mahal, Vishakhapatnam.