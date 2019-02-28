Watch: The child with autism who went to Oxford University at the age of 6

At the age of six, Joshua Beckford from Tottenham became the youngest person to attend the Oxford University. With high-functioning autism, the scholar, now 13 years old, dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon one day.

The child prodigy, whose father Knox Daniel discovered his son’s unique learning capability when he was just 10 months old, loves to study and acquire new information, with science being his favourite subject. “Studying is my passion, studying is fun,” Beckford had said while speaking at TEDx Vienna in 2016.

Beckford studied philosophy at the Oxford University. “It was pretty hard but I got through it,” he expressed. He can also speak a lot of languages, including Japanese, Chinese, French and German.

Besides, he also reportedly serves as the face of the National Autistic Society’s Black and Minority campaign.

Watch Beckford speak in this video: