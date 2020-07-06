5 books on LGBTQ inclusion for young adults

If you want to initiate conversations around the LGBTQ+ community, inclusivity and other such themes, these books can help. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you want to initiate conversations around the LGBTQ+ community, inclusivity and other such themes, these books can help. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Reading is a fun activity, and books which can change your understanding of the world for the better, is a step in the right direction. As parents, it is our job to expose kids to realities of the world. If you want to initiate conversations around the LGBTQ+ community, inclusivity and other such themes, here are some interesting book recommendations. While these are mainly for young adults, should you wish to read them yourself, go ahead!

You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson

With whatever is happening around the world at the moment, vis-a-vis racism and intolerance, here is a book that can educate your child. It is about a girl called Liz Lighty who thinks she is too black, too poor, and too awkward for her town. She has a plan for her life, which when it falls flat, makes her come up with another plan that brings her close to Mack, who Liz finds smart and funny. But she has the same dream, and that means both girls will have to compete. What happens when Liz’s feelings come in the way of her goals?

One Man Guy by Michael Barakiva

Alek Khederian wanted a relaxing summer. But his parents announce he is attend summer school to improve his grades. Alek does not want it, and is sure this experience will be hellish, just like from his time as a freshman in high school. But what he does not know is that he will meet Ethan, and there will start a new story, for Ethan is everything Alek wishes he were: confident and free-spirited, and he wants to be more than just friends.

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

Felix Love has never been in love, and he wants to know what it’s like. But, the problem is that he fears he’s too marginalised — black, queer and transgender — to ever have his own happily-ever-after. But then an anonymous student begins sending him transphobic messages, and Felix comes up with a revenge plan. What he doesn’t know is that this could land him in a quasi-love triangle, which will change his life.

We Are Totally Normal by Rahul Kanakia

Nandan was never into guys, but then he hooks up with his friend Dave in his junior year. Nandan’s willing to give this relationship a shot. But he is anxious about his sexuality, and what it means for himself, for his friends, and his social life. Dave is the only person who has ever really understood him, but is breaking up with him worth feeling ‘normal’ again?

It’s Not Like It’s a Secret by Misa Sugiura

Sixteen-year-old Sana Kiyohara has many secrets. Some small — like how it bothers her when her friends do not invite her to parties — and some big, like her father may be having an affair. There is another secret that she cannot even admit to herself, that she might have a crush on her best-friend. When she moves to California with her family, she begins to consider if it is time for some honesty, and especially after she meets Jamie Ramirez, who is beautiful, smart and unlike anyone she has ever known.

