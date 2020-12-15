Beer, milk, biscuits: What children around the world leave for Santa Claus to eat on Christmas

What do you do on Christmas eve? (Source: Pixabay)

Across cultures, the festival of Christmas is celebrated with great zeal. Around the world, many countries take part in the festivities leading up to the day which, as per Christian beliefs, marks the birthday of Jesus Christ.

One of the other things that children commonly associate with Christmas, is the legend of Santa Claus. Also known as Saint Nicholas and Father Christmas, the affable personality is believed to carry a checklist of the all nice and naughty kids, and along with his team of elves, is said to reward the good ones on Christmas eve, in secrecy. As such, children around the world look forward to his arrival every year, and sometimes, even leave some snacks and goodies behind for him to claim.

Here is a list of some of these interesting items that we have compiled.

* In the US, children leave a glass of milk and a plate of cookies for Santa Claus and his elves to come and eat.

* Australians, on the other hand, are believed to leave cookies for Santa to snack on, along with a cold glass of beer instead of milk!

* In the Netherlands, children and their parents leave carrots and hay for Santa’s horses, for they believe it will energise them after a long journey around the world.

* In Denmark, children leave a bowl of rice pudding, because they want Santa to be thoroughly fed.

* France keeps it simple. Here, families set plates of biscuits for Santa to quickly munch on, before he leaves.

* In Iceland, kids serve laufabrauð to Santa, which is a ‘leaf bread’ that tastes like crispy wafers.

* In Chile, Santa is treated to Pan de Pascua, which is a sponge fruit cake that also has ginger and honey. Tasty, right?

* In Sweden, he is generously treated to cups of coffee.

