Toggle Menu Sections
Has your child heard the viral song Baby Shark yet?https://indianexpress.com/article/parenting/events-things-to-do/baby-shark-dance-children-song-5533649/

Has your child heard the viral song Baby Shark yet?

Baby Shark Dance has now entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the 32nd position. It also made it to the UK Top 40 list.

baby shark viral song
Baby Shark is breaking the internet. (Source:YouTube)

Are you playing nursery rhymes for your children on loop? It’s time you add yet another song to the list, which is now making music lovers worldwide go berserk.

If you are yet to hear the song, we are referring to the Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Dance that has got more than 2.1 billion views on YouTube so far.

Baby Shark Dance was first posted on YouTube in 2015 by South Korean company SmartStudy, which creates kid-friendly clips under Pinkfong’s umbrella, after which they released the now-popular remixed version in 2016. The song went viral since then, thanks to its catchy tune, quirky dance moves, and very simple lyrics, so much that it has now entered that Billboard Hot 100 chart at the 32nd position. It also made it to the UK Top 40 list.

Also Read: Would you buy the Taimur doll for your child?

What also contributed to the song’s popularity is a social-media challenge for netizens to remake the song that celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, James Cordon, and Sophie Turner participated in.

Here’s a glimpse of how netizens are reacting to the song:

 

 

 

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Makar Sankranti 2019: How to celebrate the festival with kids
2 The Early Years: Building an early childhood intervention ecosystem in India
3 Thyroid can raise the risk of pregnancy complications