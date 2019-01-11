Has your child heard the viral song Baby Shark yet?

Are you playing nursery rhymes for your children on loop? It’s time you add yet another song to the list, which is now making music lovers worldwide go berserk.

If you are yet to hear the song, we are referring to the Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Dance that has got more than 2.1 billion views on YouTube so far.

Baby Shark Dance was first posted on YouTube in 2015 by South Korean company SmartStudy, which creates kid-friendly clips under Pinkfong’s umbrella, after which they released the now-popular remixed version in 2016. The song went viral since then, thanks to its catchy tune, quirky dance moves, and very simple lyrics, so much that it has now entered that Billboard Hot 100 chart at the 32nd position. It also made it to the UK Top 40 list.

What also contributed to the song’s popularity is a social-media challenge for netizens to remake the song that celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, James Cordon, and Sophie Turner participated in.

I heard “Baby Shark” made it into Billboard’s Hot 100. How’s my song doing? pic.twitter.com/I1i50XGvxA — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 10, 2019

Here’s a glimpse of how netizens are reacting to the song:

I’m playing the #BabyShark song at my wedding and everybody better do the dance! 🦈 #BabySharkChallenge — kenzie (@killer_kenz) January 11, 2019

Everyone stop what your doing and do some baby shark!! Throughout the day we like to freeze and dance!!! pic.twitter.com/CFXXMQcGuw — lauren toffel (@LaurenToffel) January 10, 2019

For my son’s birthday the theme will be #BabyShark because it is his favorite song and video and is the cutest little guy when he watches it and giggles and tries to dance. Now I need a #Banda band that can play that song on the day of the event. — rodrigo rodriguez (@rodrigo_los121) January 10, 2019