Make baby showers fun for parents-to-be with these games, quizzes

You can ask some interesting questions to the would-be parents, to find out how prepared they are to usher in happiness in the form of a little human! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can ask some interesting questions to the would-be parents, to find out how prepared they are to usher in happiness in the form of a little human! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The stork does not only bring good news, it also brings a lot of excitement. If you know someone who is going to enter parenthood soon, and you are entrusted with planning a baby shower for them, this is for you. Even though the times look gloomy, a baby shower is a happy occasion for parents-to-be, and they deserve to be entertained. Here are some interesting questions you can ask the would-be parents, to find out how prepared they are to usher in happiness in the form of a little human!

ALSO READ | Pregnancy peeves: ‘Who gave strangers permission to touch our bellies?’

* Do both parents know the exact due date for the baby?

* What are they considering naming the baby?

* What has been the mom-to-be’s biggest pregnancy craving?

* What was the first thing they did when they found out they were expecting a baby?

* What was the first baby item that the couple bought?

* Who is more likely to wake up in the middle of the night for the baby?

* Which parent will be more nervous when labour pain starts?

* Which parent will the baby look like?

* Who will be the ‘good cop’ and who will be the ‘bad cop’ in the parenting journey?

Additionally, you can also organise some fun games for all the baby shower attendees. Here are some interesting ones.

ALSO READ | 6 ways to announce your pregnancy to the family

* From the moment a guest walks in, give them a keyword and a token. It could be commonly-used words like ‘baby’, or ‘cake’. Then ask them to pay attention to what they are saying, if they utter the word by mistake and someone catches them, they will have to forfeit the token, and it goes to the other person. This way, the token will keep passing hands, and at the end of the party, whoever is holding it, gets to be the winner.

* You can also ask the guests to play the diaper game, wherein they will have to wrap a diaper around a life-sized doll, and whoever does it first, gets a special prize. The parents-to-be must join in, too, and the guests can all decide how ready they are for their new baby.

* You can also play with baby food, wherein you can blindfold guests and then ask them to taste some baby foods from jars. When they open the fold, they will have to write down the names on a piece of paper, and whoever gets to guess the most right answers, is the winner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd