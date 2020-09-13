Baby on the way? Here are some ways to set up the nursery

Make a note of these ideas and have a joyous experience with your newborn. (Source: Pixabay)

Having a child is a life-changing experience for which parents have to be prepared on many fronts — physical, emotional and financial. One of the key things to keep in mind is that there needs to be a comfortable space allotted to the baby, for when it comes home. Most parents want their baby’s nursery to look beautiful and feel comfortable. If you are a parent-to-be, or a new parent, Pankaj Poddar, the co-founder of Hipcouch — an interior design company — shares some trendy ideas to help you set up the perfect nursery room for your little one.

* The crib: The crib is the foremost necessity of any nursery room. You may think that a crib is only a temporary investment, and hence, may not need a significant thought while purchasing. But, many babies may sleep in the crib for up to three years. Also, investing in a quality crib, which adheres to various safety standards, may be well worth the cost, especially if you are planning to have a second child, too.

“As the cradle is the only place where you can comfortably leave the baby alone, buying one after looking into all the minuscule safety and comfort issues may guarantee you peace of mind. For instance, a crib with a toddler rail will be useful in those stages when the baby starts climbing out of the crib.

Consider purchasing cribs that transform into toddler beds when the baby outgrows the crib. As the crib is an essential item of a nursery, it is advisable to order the crib early enough before the baby arrives to give yourself the time to be prepared for any delays or damages during delivery,” says Poddar.

* Durable fabrics for bedding: Once the crib is done, the bedding required for the crib has to be checked next. You can experiment with beautiful colours, show your creativity, and integrate any specific theme as well. It is always advisable to buy crib-fitted sheets in durable fabrics, especially in soft cotton, so that they are comfortable on the baby’s sensitive skin.

Ensure that you have plenty of crib sheets as you may require a lot of additional layers unless, of course, you prefer to launder regularly, he advises.

* The changing station: There is no way you will be able to get away from changing dirty diapers. To make the experience convenient, a good changing table is required. Ensure you have a well-equipped changing table with lots of storage.

Keep all essential things well within your reach from the changing station. After all, you would not want to wake up in the middle of the night and scramble for things leaving the baby unattended on the table.

* The ceiling: While it is easy to get busy with the colours of the wall, the ceiling needs to be prioritized, too. While the baby may not care about how the nursery room looks, what he or she will spend most time staring at, would obviously be the ceiling.

Poddar suggests the roof be given a little more attention compared to the walls. “The ceiling is a vast canvas, and you can paint it in various ways to your heart’s content. However, ensure that it works in tandem with the walls, and prefer to paint it gender-neutral.”

* Rocking chair: Babies love to be rocked. Why not put your baby to sleep in a contemporary rocker, rocking chair, or a hanging chair? Rocking chairs have been around since ancient times, and there’s a reason for that. The pace of rocking can be a relaxing rescuer at the end of a tiring day when your baby would want to sleep. A rocker is also a perfect spot for feeding your baby or simply relaxing with them on your lap.

There are various models available — from rockers to gliders — and some can even transition into a living room furniture later. Swivel chairs can also be a good option, especially when you put your baby to sleep and have to get up for various reasons without waking the baby up. There are nursery chairs with a 360-degree swivel function that enables you to grab something nearby with a baby on your lap. However, they may lack the comfortable head support that comes in with the rockers.

* Decor: “When we mention décor, the first thing that comes to our mind is carpet or rug. If you have wooden flooring, opt for a plush woollen carpet. Next, ensure you have blackout curtains to darken the room during baby’s midday nap time. Keep in mind that while doing the décor, there are no hard-and-fast-rules. Just fill the space with things that keep you and your baby happy,” Poddar concludes.

