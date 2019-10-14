Watch: How Aisha Chaudhary’s mother seized every moment to keep her happy till the end

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s latest project The Sky is Pink, based on Aisha Chaudhary who passed away at a young age, has touched many hearts. Aisha was diagnosed with Severe Combined Immuno-Deficiency at six months of age, and had to undergo bone marrow transplant. This led to her contracting pulmonary fibrosis. She passed away at the age of 18, in 2015.

Advertising

“Aisha was diagnosed when she was six months old and she had a bone marrow transplant…Basically, these children are born without an immune system. So, any disease can kill them, even the common cold. Part of the transplant meant that she had to have chemotherapy…what gave her pulmonary fibrosis when she was 13 years old,” Aisha’s mother Aditi Chaudhary had explained while speaking at INKtalks.

Aditi had another daughter before Aisha, who was also diagnosed with the same deficiency and passed away at the age of seven months.

Talking about how Aditi dealt with her child’s imminent death at that point of time, she had expressed, “It’s very difficult…It’s very devastating for any parent to hear, to know death is on its way. We grieved the loss of her life even before she passed away. But one day we woke up and made a resolution and we said we may not have the years but we will seize the moment…We will keep her happy.”

The proud mother also talked about how she coped with the loss of her child. She had said, “I don’t feel like she’s gone. I have a great sense of loss but I feel a lot of gratitude. I feel blessed that I have a child like Aisha. The strife has shaped us into the people we’ve become.”

Watch the video here: