After-school activity ideas to keep kids creatively occupied at home

Kids have a lot of energy even when they get back from school and it can be a challenge to keep them engaged constructively. Here are some ideas to keep you going:

Art activities

Does your child like arts and crafts? Check out some DIY projects that you could do with them or they could do on their own. Kids love getting their hands dirty with paint and crayons, using scissors and glue to cut and paste into interesting designs. Maybe you can make a craft board to put up their creations when they are done.

Creative writing

Kids are fresh, original and their creativity knows no bounds. Give them a notebook or scrapbook and ask them to pen down some stories. Even toddlers who are just learning to write can do this, with some help from you. It’s a good way to explore your child’s interests together.

Put on a skit

You can take your favourite storybook or character and build a script around it. Pitch in if they need help or just let them explore it themselves, with siblings, cousins or friends. It’ll be fun to watch what they come up with. It can even be a famous personality from history.

Make a movie

Kids are great with technology and it’s impossible to completely take it away from their daily lives. However, you can ensure it’s used positively. One way is to get your tech-savvy child to film a movie or even a documentary of people in the family, asking them questions about themselves.

Make up a story

Pick a topic and make up a story around it. If there is more than one child, they can just extend the story or choose to make up new ones. You can also have them make chits and use them as prompts. This is a great way to keep a bunch of kids busy.

Get into the kitchen

You can take out some time in the afternoons for some baking or basic cooking. Whether it’s making juice or cupcakes, it’s a good idea to teach kids to be independent.