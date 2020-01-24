Enter the adventure zone for your child’s birthday party

Celebrate your child’s birthday party at an adventure park. (Source: Oh My Game OMG/Facebook) Celebrate your child’s birthday party at an adventure park. (Source: Oh My Game OMG/Facebook)

By Ritika Jain

If you’re scratching your head wondering where to host your kid’s next birthday party, here are a few options that will go down well with excitement-loving kiddos as well as giving a bang for your buck.

MUMBAI

Bounce

This brand new trampoline park at Infiniti mall, Malad has your free-spirited child (and your inner child) in mind. Toddlers can learn social and emotional skills by being around other kids, all while learning to balance and practice early-stage movement skills. A two-hour ticket costs only Rs 399 for walking-age kids under five years.

Imagicaa

Just 1.5 hours outside of the city, on state highway 92 near Lonavla, lies India’s version of Disneyland–Imagicaa, a dream destination for a staycation or day trip. Offering fun experiences from the fastest roller coaster rides for older kids to Chhota Bheem rides for the little ones, India’s favourite theme park also has a snow park, a water park and all-season indoor attractions. They have a special birthday zone that includes lunch plus a magic show and photo-ops with the theme park characters/props and costs as little as Rs 399 per person.

OWG Paintball

Get your kicks out of combat? Ideal for kids aged 12+, the Mira Road (district Thane) gaming zone has indoor adventure on offer. You can get 100 paintballs per person for Rs 500 (lasting approx 1 hour). They organise packages with food for bigger groups but a small group could easily hop across to Dominoes for a pizza party.

PUNE

Quad/Dirt Biking

You don’t need a license for driving here, even if you’re just 12 years old! Head to India’s first permanent dirt track in the largest of its kind extreme adventure park in Lonavla (65 km from Pune). Also on offer are rappelling, zorbing, flying fox, archery, virtual games and much more. You can plan your visit and stay in a luxurious camp or within the adventure resort for your most unforgettable birthday ever. Kids can get a day pass for Rs 1770 (covers 50 activities). Make sure to make a prior booking and use the birthday (and other) promo codes on the website.

DELHI NCR

Laser Tag

Laser Tag is a fast-paced, strategising game played in a designated arena, where you use laser guns to shoot down opponents wearing vests with sensors. There are multiple venues offering an hour of fun with your best buds for as little as Rs 600.

OMG, Good Earth City Centre, Sector50, Gurgaon

This multi-storeyed play area also has slides, ball-pool, swings, trampolines, hurdles and jungle ropes for two to six-year-olds.

Barney’s Den, Lado Sarai

There are three levels of difficulty: beginner (even six-year-olds can do this), intermediate and advanced. Beginners can enjoy three different games (approximately 40 minutes total) for Rs 450 per child.

Bowling

Amoeba (Metropolitan Mall, MG Road) is a gaming arcade that houses foosball tables, air hockey and basketball shooting games. Kids can also enjoy a 5D theatre and of course, their favourite game-Bowling. At Rs 250 for 10 rounds per child (above 10 years), it’s a great deal!

Ice Skating

Is your child good on his toes? Upbeat music and skilled instructors make iSkate (Ambience Mall, Gurugram) a fun place to learn or just give ice skating a shot. It’s worthwhile at Rs 700 per child for an hour (plus Rs 500 per adult supervisor). They have a kid-friendly menu to order from, should you opt for a package (minimum order Rs 3000, with your own cake).

BANGALORE

Mystery Rooms

If quick-thinking and problem solving excite your kid and his gang, you could consider throwing them a challenge involving breaking out of prison, diffusing a bomb or stealing the Kohinoor! These games are designed to be played as a team (four to eight players), cost no more than Rs 400-800 per person (depending on group size) and are located at multiple venues across the country. Children between five and nine years must be accompanied by adults.

HYDERABAD

Go Karting

Young racers can ride specially designed 2.5 BHP kids’ kart and have an unforgettable go-karting party. You get 4 laps for Rs 250 per child at one of the best tracks in India. There’s a spectator area and food & beverages are available too.

VR Games

Take a ride through Jurassic park, control a glider or bring out the F1 racer in your child. Smaaaash (various centres country-wide) makes it easy to host the entire gang, with easy access to snacks. Single access game passes are available for Rs 999.

CHENNAI

PS4 Gaming Arcade

If your child gets a kick out of console gaming, consider Oasis on Old Mahabalipuram Road as your next venue. You could book the entire shop (6 PS4s and 1 XBox) for as less as Rs 3000 for three hours (for maximum 15 kids of age 12+). It’s a steal when you have games like Apex Legends, Mortal Combat 11 and Battlefront 2, along with a refreshing drinks and snack counter at hand.

