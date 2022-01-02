7 easy indoor games to play with your family and kids

The beginning of a new year is marked with celebrations, fun and frolic and decadent food. While work takes a backseat, it is the perfect time to cuddle up to your loved ones and spend some quality time together.

With the rise of Omicron cases across the world, the pandemic showed no signs of slowing down. As such, we have curated a list of 7 indoor games that you can play with your friends, family and children. Take a look at the games below:

Tambola

A popular version of Bingo and Housie, Tambola is widely played across the Indian subcontinent and is a house party favourite! In the game, the caller reads out the numbers that are randomly drawn to the audience. The players then cross the number off their ticket if they have it after each number is called out. It will be a great addition to your new year parties as it doesn’t need a board or any additional equipment to play.

Ludo

A household favourite in India, Ludo is an extremely popular board game, believed to have it’s roots in the ancient game called Pacchisi. It is a fun filled activity for people across all ages as the rules are very simple. The basic goal of the game is to try and get your pawns inside the home space, located in the centre of the board.

Picture puzzles

A fun way to build concentration and patience, picture puzzles are a great way to stimulate your mind. True to name, the goal of this game is to turn an assortment of puzzle pieces into a complete picture/puzzle. The packs are usually available as per your requirement, as difficulty levels of these puzzles can range from easy to extremely difficult.

Carrom

Another party favourite in India, carrom is a game that can be played by 4 people on a board. The objective of the game is easy—use the striker with a flick of the finger to drive the carrom men into any of the four corner pockets of the board.

Treasure hunt

The perfect game for little ones, treasure hunts give you the freedom to experiment with the rules of playing. At it’s crux, a treasure hunt is usually designed around a ‘treasure’, it can range from anything to chocolates, books, sweets or any special gifts that you choose. Participants are then handed clues to reach closer and closer to the treasure itself.

Scrabble

The perfect board game that encourages both fun and learning—introduce Scrabble to your family if you want everyone to exercise their vocabulary skills! A word-game, Scrabble encourages one to formulate English language words with already assigned letters in their arsenal. It’s fun, witty and incredibly enriching, a game of Scrabble with your kids will send them to bed with a lesson in concentration!

Musical chairs

Musical chairs—the name synonymous with parties and fun get togethers can never go out of popularity. To play this game, you simply need two things: music and chairs! As the music begins, people walk in a sequence around a group of carefully arranged chairs. The goal of the game is to get a seat at one of the chairs, once the music stops.

