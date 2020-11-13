5 steps to create DIY crayons candles with kids at home

Making candles from crayons is a fun way to use up your child’s old and broken crayons.

By Kuhoo Gupta

Although the COVID-19 curve in India appears to be bending, the ground situation is still delicate in several states which makes it essential to follow social distancing and hygiene protocols this Diwali. This year, with the pandemic controlling our lives, celebrating the festival of lights with the same vigour seems far-fetched for our children. Having said that, it’s time to win over darkness once again. For now, we bring you a fun DIY, turning old crayons into new colorful candles to celebrate Diwali this year with children at home. Don’t let the pandemic dampen their festive mood.

Candles offer warmth and shine that will add the perfect festive touch to this Diwali. You can make the crayon candles with your child and, trust me, these Candle Decor ideas will inspire them just the way you hoped. If you have school-age kids, you probably have a small stockpile of crayons. Crayons are great art supplies because they are inexpensive and mostly non-toxic.

Procedure to make candles

Making candles from crayons is a fun way to use up your child’s old and broken crayons. However, since crayon wax is different from candle wax, you will need to add some regular wax into the mix as well. If you don’t, the candles won’t burn very brightly, or for very long.

Setting up: Measure out enough wax to fill your candle holder, plus some extra and set it aside. Try to get the kind of wax that comes in flake or pellet form. It will melt a lot quicker. If your wax comes in blocks, ask your child to cut it into smaller pieces with a butter knife so that it melts quicker. You can also use old used candles lying at home, specially those birthday candles. Peel and break crayons: If the wrapper does not come away easily, you can ask your child to cut it off using a craft blade, or you can soak them in water for a few minutes.

Break the crayon into smaller pieces and set them aside.

You will need 6 crayons per 1 cup (225 grams) of wax.

Put the colour wax into a glass cup. Ask your child to pour coloured wax into it. Let the first layer dry for a few minutes and then pour layers of coloured wax into each jar, making sure to let them dry between each layer.

Ask your child to carefully place a tabbed wick in the middle of the glass candle holder and secure it with a drop of hot wax. You can also use a drop of super glue or a piece of double-sided tape. You can also place two ice-cream sticks to either side of the wick to hold it steady. Set up a double boiler: Fill a saucepan with 1 to 2 inches of water. Place a heat-safe measuring cup into the pot. Place the crayons and wax into the glass measuring cup. Melt the crayon and wax over medium heat, stirring often. This will help the wax and crayon melt more evenly. You can use a spoon to stir Put the colour wax into the glass cup. Ask your child to pour coloured wax into it. Let the first layer dry for a few minutes and then pour layers of coloured wax into each jar, making sure to let them dry between each layer. Ask your child to repeat this process and continue to pour layers of different coloured wax into each jar and let them dry individually.

And your beautiful crayon candles are ready!

(The writer is Founder, The K Junction)

