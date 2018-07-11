5 Mumbai theme parks you must visit

Theme parks are fun for the family! Theme parks are fun for the family!

Is your child glued to the screen? Check out our list of 5 epic amusement parks for a fun family outing in Mumbai.

By Anmol Dham

Mumbai is a city that travels at the speed of light, but life needs to hit the pause button once in a while. If you’re trying to bond with your kid, who’s busy on the Xbox, why not plan a family outing to the amusement park?

1. Adlabs Imagica

True, it has a weird name but if that’s the case, people also call it the Disneyland of India. Opened in 2013, Adlabs Imagica is the largest theme park in India by far, engulfing 300 acres for the sake of ‘fun-for-all’. This is the first and only international standard park in India that has everything under its roof from rides that get your adrenaline going to a shopping arcade and some of the best eating joints in the city. What makes it stand out from the other theme parks is that it doesn’t only cater to children but to all age groups through its six entertainment sections—Europe, Arabia, Asiana, Americana, Jambo Africa and India—where everyone can experience cultures across the globe in the most unique way possible.

Where: 30/31, Sangdewadi, Khopoli-Pali Road, SH 92, Off Mumbai-Pune Express Way, Tal-Khalapur, Dist-Raigad, Khopoli, Maharashtra 410203, India

Recommendation: Mr. India-The Ride

2. Essel World

Built in 1986, it’s one of the oldest parks in India but that doesn’t mean it has lost its charm as it still attracts around a million people annually. The reason it’s grown to classic status is due the management, which has gone to the trouble of segregating rides by age groups, so you’re sure to have the perfect experience. While adults can test their mettle on the good ol’ Shot-N-Drop, Top Spin, Enterprise, children get a section exclusively to themselves where they can max out their fun on rides that are designed just for them.

Where: Global Pagoda Road, Gorai Island, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400091, India

Recommendation: Shot-N-Drop

3. Smaaash

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, picture 40,000 sq. ft. worth of bouncy house with fine dining and music in the equation. Being the first theme park to utilise both real sports and virtual technology, it has a variety of activities like Twilight Bowling, X2 Motor Racing and even goalie guacamole. It doesn’t only keep kids enthralled with a stellar range of activities but also comes with the Bazinga Sports Café, one of the best in the city.

Where: Kamala Mills Compound, gate no. 4, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013, India

Recommendation: Do you really need a recommendation when you have a bouncy house?

4. Snow World

If you have a kid who obsesses over snow but you’re on a tight schedule, don’t worry as Snow World is here to indulge every Mumbaikar’s desire to experience sub-zero temperatures. With temperatures reaching -10 degrees amid scorching 30s and 40s outside, the idea of wearing fur coats and sledding down the slope sounds unreal. The creators of this park have focussed on making the experience as authentic as possible, so that you can take your kid out to ski, ice-skate and try various others games. With snowfall around all day, have fun sipping a much needed hot coffee while watching people slip on ice!

Where: Ground Level 58 – 61, Phoenix Market City Mall, Between Atrium 2 & 6, 15 L.B.S. Marg, Kamani Junction, Kurla West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400070, India

Recommendation: Skiing

5. Kidzania

Kidzania is unlike any other place on this list as its primary motive is to educate, motivate and inspire kids for their future through role-playing. Instead of any games and rides, it’s based on a model of a city with battery-operated cars and houses, besides its independent currency and economy. It teaches about the reality of life in a way that leaves a lasting impact on a child, without making it boring. If you want your kid to be future ready and learn tricks like managing his money, take your little one to Kidzania to pick up the intricacies of real life in an unconventional way.

Where: R City Mall, North Wing, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar West, Amrut Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086