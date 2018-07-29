5 dinosaur movies to watch with your child

The Good Dinosaur The Good Dinosaur

Kids are obsessed with dinosaurs! Here’s a list of movies that you can watch as a family!

By Anmol Dham

Kids and dinosaurs have a longstanding relationship and we’re not kidding! Agreed, movies like Jurassic Park and Jurassic World might throw off your child as they’re made to jump-scare everyone, but there are lots of warm and fuzzy movies that test the theory of “Dinosaur = Scary”. You can keep your googling skills at bay as we’ve put forth a list of movies on cute, not-so-little dinosaurs that won’t give your kid the nightmares.

The Land Before Time

It doesn’t seem like a kid’s movie, considering the topics that it tackles. It revolves around a Brontosaurus who has been orphaned at a really young age, his four friends and the prejudice they face from other species. It has many perky characters that would surely give your kid a chuckle along with serious segments. Another great thing about it is that this movie has almost nailed the environment as it was during the days of dinosaurs, which is an excellent way of introducing kids to the Jurassic era.

The Good Dinosaur

This movie is based on a time where dinosaur and humans co-existed, which according to science is impossible. But who cares about science, right? It’s a touching story of a dinosaur that gets separated from his family due to heavy rains, but meets Spot, a human. It builds on a budding relationship between them as Spot helps in finding his family. It’s a great light entertainment movie for kids, which has its moments for an older audience as well.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

The third one in an iconic franchise, this movie introduces us to dinosaurs for the first time in this series. Sid, being the mischievous one, tries to steal some dinosaur eggs and gets on the bad side of a Mama T-Rex. Now his friends have to save him from her wrath. This movie is for everyone, although being rated for kids, with lots of clever jokes to keep you busy.

Dinosaur

This one’s more an experience than anything. It’s basically stretching of muscles on Disney’s part as they enter the new age with brilliant animation that keeps everyone’s mouths open. It’s a shame that it still remains under the radar for most people. Of course, it has a story, which is about orphaned dinosaurs raised by a family of lemurs, but honestly, who would care about the story when the movie looks this good?

Jurassic Park

This is a movie not to be rushed with, especially with kids. It’s the Grand Daddy of all dinosaur movies, which has a dinosaur-themed park with artificially engineered dinosaurs but all havoc breaks loose when a power failure lets every dinosaur in the enclosure free. I mean, it’s PG-13 for a reason.