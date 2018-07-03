5 Delhi theme parks you must visit this summer

By Anmol Dham

In Delhi’s sweltering heat, when you don’t dare venture outdoors, water parks are the perfect solution! And there’s something about a theme park’s charm that never goes out of style; blame it on mainstream American culture! Just put on loads on sunscreen before hitting them and you’re good to go. Here’s our pick of five Delhi theme parks you must visit this summer.

Worlds of Wonder

Starting with one of the best out there, Worlds of Wonder is located at arguably the best location of all the theme parks, with Mall of India and Radisson within 500 metres of it. Its highlight is the hair-raising rides that are bound to trigger your vertigo, making it a thrill-seekers’ heaven. WoW wants you to tag along your little braveheart as well, as it is divided into two sections—Teen Zone and La Fiesta—where you can leave your kid with rides that are specially designed for him/her while you get your adrenaline shooting through the roof!.

Where: Near Noida Sector-18 Metro Station

Must-Try: Rip Curl Water Slide

Splash: The Water Park

If Worlds of Wonder wasn’t splash-tastic enough for you and your child, then let’s turn it up a notch with Splash, a water park that is, interestingly enough, located within the fringes of nature. It doesn’t have rides that are as thrilling as the ones over at WoW but its family friendliness is what makes it popular. But don’t get us wrong, with loads of high slides, you’ll feel like you’re cruising at mach 5 before hitting the pool in a split second. Head out to Splash if it’s a quintessential family water park that you’re looking for.

Where: Main GT Karnal Road, near PallaMoad Road

Must-try: Mini Columbus

Adventure Island

Located right by Metro Walk in Rohini, Adventure Island is perfectly accessible for a day (or a whole weekend!) It ticks all the right boxes with classic rides like Demolition Car and Free Fall, to the show stealer in the form of a giant rotating wheel that’s rather appropriately named The Twister. Steel your nerves and hop on for the ride! Drop off your kids at Demolition Derby and explore the other attractions.

Where: Near Rithala metro station, Rohini, right next to Metro Walk

Must-try: Twister

Drizzling Land

It definitely lives up to its fancy self-proclaimed name of Aquatic Adventure Park. With a DJ round the clock playing classics that would make you groove, this water park has everything, from a special grown up’s section with rides that would make your head dizzy to a section for your little companions giving them an experience they won’t forget.

Where: 8th Mile Stone, Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Must-try: Revolving Tower

Appu Ghar

If you think there can talk about water parks without a mention of AppuGhar, think again. Being the grand-daddy of all the theme parks out there, it basically introduced the theme park culture in India. Its facelifted version, called Oysters Water Park, includes a state-of-the-art Rain Forest vibe, perfect to give your little ones a history lesson on water parks while sliding down at 40 km/hr.

Where: Appu Ghar Marg, Behind Huda City Centre metro station

Must-try: Free Fall