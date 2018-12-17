Watched 2.0? Here are 6 other 3D movies to watch with your kids

The much-anticipated film 2.0, starring Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in lead roles, is finally out. The most expensive Indian film, 2.0 is also being deemed India’s biggest three-dimensional movie. Over the years, the Indian film industry has made several attempts at making 3D films. Here are some of those 3D movies for kids that you would enjoy watching as a family:

Chhota Chetan

India’s first 3D movie, Chhota Chetan is a 1998 Hindi dubbed release of a 1984 movie My Dear Kuttichathan. The film features Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, along with Satish Kaushik and Shakti Kapoor in other lead roles. The movie revolves around a boy with magical powers, who transforms the life of a young girl and her three friends studying in a small village.

Kochadaiiyaan

India’s first photorealistic motion capture film, Kochadaiiyaan has Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone and Malayalam actress Shobana performing lead roles. The movie shows the quest of an eighth century warrior who avenges his father, another warrior punished by the jealous ruler.

Delhi Safari

A 3D animation movie released in 2012, Delhi Safari also won the National Award for Best Animation Film. The movie narrates the journey of five animals and birds from Mumbai to Delhi.

Toonpur Ka Superhero

This movie, released in 2010, was India’s first live action-3D combination film. It features Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanuja and Sanjay Mishra, among other actors. In this movie, a reel-life costumed actor is abducted and made to play a hero by Toon characters.

Life of Pi

Although it’s an American film by Ang Lee, Life of Pi revolves around an Indian man named ‘Pi’ Patel (played by Suraj Sharma) who survives a shipwreck and is adrift in the Pacific Ocean on a lifeboat with a tiger.

Aabra Ka Daabra

This 3D film, released in 2004, is based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It narrates the story of a boy who joins the school of magic to become a magician. The movie stars Naveen Bawa, Prabhu Deva, Satish Kaushik and Hansika Motwani in prominent roles.