scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Eat Right: Is your teenager breaking out in unseemly acne? It could be related to an unhealthy gut

Some underlying causes of acne and care tips to fix it

acne, gut healthUnhealthy gut can lead to acne problems (Source: Pixaby)

An inflammatory condition, acne is known to affect around 50 per cent of teenagers. Apart from causing cosmetic concerns, acne may also lead to psychological problems like low self-esteem, depression, anxiety and difficulties in social interaction.

Characterised by blackheads, whiteheads or pimples, acne is generally viewed as a skin condition resulting from blockage of hair follicles with oil and dead skin cells. However, it is much more than a skin problem. Therefore, common dermatological solutions to treat acne may not offer a permanent solution, not to mention the side effects of these drugs, too.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Isotretinoin is the most commonly-used drug to treat deep, painful acne. While the drug can help clear or diminish severe acne, it is not a permanent solution as it doesn’t address the most prominent cause of acne i.e. an unhealthy gut.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

Unhealthy gut and risk of acne

Our gut and skin are richly innervated and densely vascularised organs. They are involved in neuroendocrine and crucial immune roles. That’s why they are interrelated in purpose and function. Also, both these organs play a significant role in the maintenance of physiologic homeostasis. Evidence suggests a close bi-directional relationship between gastrointestinal (GI) health and skin homeostasis and allostasis.

Also Read | |Eat Right: How to to keep your children safe from leaky gut syndrome

That’s why disruption in the gut microbiome may contribute to three common skin disorders including acne, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Studies and clinical work show that dietary habits that include foods containing fast fat, dairy and high glycemic index simple carbohydrates and starches may flare up acne by increasing the levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). Similarly, a low fibre-high fat Western diet may also compromise the intestinal microbiota, thereby leading to inflammatory and metabolic skin diseases.

Food that hurts the gut also causes acne

Advertisement

There is a direct correlation between what you eat, your gut health, inflammation and skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, dermatitis and eczema. Food that is simple carbohydrate or highly processed breaks down quickly into glucose in the body causing excess production of the hormone insulin, leading to a condition called hyperinsulinemia. Excess Insulin in the body reduces the sensitivity of the cells to insulin, creating insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is the underlying cause for PCOD and acne for many young teenage girls.

Also, food that is inflammatory in nature, such as processed food industrially packaged into bottles, tins, cans, tetra packs or frozen or laden with artificial chemicals, colours and preservatives, is harmful for the gut lining and gut bacteria and causes low-grade chronic inflammation in the gut which has also been directly linked to acne.

ALSO READ |Eat Right: The monsoon bane for children — gastroenteritis

Below is the list of common foods that can hurt the gut and be the cause of acne vulgaris.

Advertisement

* Foods rich in refined carbohydrates that include bread, crackers, cereal, pasta or desserts made with white flour, white rice and rice noodles, sodas and other sugar-sweetened beverages and sweeteners like cane sugar, maple syrup, honey or agave

* Dairy products that may be laden with hormones and antibiotics that destroy the gut lining such as industrial cheese, processed milk, soft cheese spreads, flavoured yoghurt and ice creams

Also Read | |Eat Right: The connection between gut health and mental health

* Fast food items, such as burgers, nuggets, hot dogs, french fries, sodas and milkshakes may increase acne risk

* Whey protein powders, protein isolates and energy drinks may contain artificial substances and chemicals that lead to intestinal perforation and can cause skin lesions and acne

* Poor quality fats and fats rich in omega-6 that include industrial oils such as sunflower, safflower, rice bran, canola, linseed oil, palm oil which are highly inflammatory and cause gut dysbiosis and acne

Possible care

Advertisement

Instead of consuming food that destroys gut health and may lead to acne, there are foods that can decrease gut inflammation, repair the gut lining and lead to clearer skin and lesser chances of stiff acne. These include:

1. Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3s fats in seafood, nuts and flaxseeds is anti-inflammatory and improves gut biodiversity and regular consumption leads to reduced risk of developing acne

Advertisement

2. Probiotics: Probiotics such as kanji, homemade pickles, kimchi promote a healthy gut and balanced microbiome, which is linked to reduced inflammation and a lower risk of acne development

3. Turmeric: Turmeric contains the anti-inflammatory polyphenol curcumin, which can help regulate blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity and inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria, which may reduce acne

Advertisement

4. Glutathione, L- Glutamine, Vitamins A, D, E and Zinc: These nutrients play crucial roles in intestinal healing, skin and immune health and help prevent acne

Also Read | |Eat Right: How to ensure a healthy gut for your children during the monsoons

5. Mediterranean-style diets: A Mediterranean diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grain, legumes, fish and olive oil and low in dairy and saturated fats promotes gut health, improves gut microbiome and reduces acne severity

A healthy gut leads to healthy skin and any amount of external dermatological treatments, topical creams, medications and aesthetic treatments will not permanently correct/remove the cause of skin conditions such as acne

Pro tip: Don’t forget to consume enough water! Hydration is the key to clear bowels and bright, clear skin.

Manjari Chandra is a consultant, functional nutrition and nutritional medicine, Manjari Wellness, New Delhi. Her column appears every fortnight

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 05:17:13 pm
Next Story

SPIPA Results: Score released for Stamp Inspector exam; here’s how to check

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

4

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: “We could have terminated her service, but her progress would have been difficult”

5

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Featured Stories

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Express Opinion

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi
Noida

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Express Opinion

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement