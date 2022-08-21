Eat Right: Is your teenager breaking out in unseemly acne? It could be related to an unhealthy gut

An inflammatory condition, acne is known to affect around 50 per cent of teenagers. Apart from causing cosmetic concerns, acne may also lead to psychological problems like low self-esteem, depression, anxiety and difficulties in social interaction.

Characterised by blackheads, whiteheads or pimples, acne is generally viewed as a skin condition resulting from blockage of hair follicles with oil and dead skin cells. However, it is much more than a skin problem. Therefore, common dermatological solutions to treat acne may not offer a permanent solution, not to mention the side effects of these drugs, too.

Isotretinoin is the most commonly-used drug to treat deep, painful acne. While the drug can help clear or diminish severe acne, it is not a permanent solution as it doesn’t address the most prominent cause of acne i.e. an unhealthy gut.

Unhealthy gut and risk of acne

Our gut and skin are richly innervated and densely vascularised organs. They are involved in neuroendocrine and crucial immune roles. That’s why they are interrelated in purpose and function. Also, both these organs play a significant role in the maintenance of physiologic homeostasis. Evidence suggests a close bi-directional relationship between gastrointestinal (GI) health and skin homeostasis and allostasis.

That’s why disruption in the gut microbiome may contribute to three common skin disorders including acne, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Studies and clinical work show that dietary habits that include foods containing fast fat, dairy and high glycemic index simple carbohydrates and starches may flare up acne by increasing the levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). Similarly, a low fibre-high fat Western diet may also compromise the intestinal microbiota, thereby leading to inflammatory and metabolic skin diseases.

Food that hurts the gut also causes acne

There is a direct correlation between what you eat, your gut health, inflammation and skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, dermatitis and eczema. Food that is simple carbohydrate or highly processed breaks down quickly into glucose in the body causing excess production of the hormone insulin, leading to a condition called hyperinsulinemia. Excess Insulin in the body reduces the sensitivity of the cells to insulin, creating insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is the underlying cause for PCOD and acne for many young teenage girls.

Also, food that is inflammatory in nature, such as processed food industrially packaged into bottles, tins, cans, tetra packs or frozen or laden with artificial chemicals, colours and preservatives, is harmful for the gut lining and gut bacteria and causes low-grade chronic inflammation in the gut which has also been directly linked to acne.

Below is the list of common foods that can hurt the gut and be the cause of acne vulgaris.

* Foods rich in refined carbohydrates that include bread, crackers, cereal, pasta or desserts made with white flour, white rice and rice noodles, sodas and other sugar-sweetened beverages and sweeteners like cane sugar, maple syrup, honey or agave

* Dairy products that may be laden with hormones and antibiotics that destroy the gut lining such as industrial cheese, processed milk, soft cheese spreads, flavoured yoghurt and ice creams

* Fast food items, such as burgers, nuggets, hot dogs, french fries, sodas and milkshakes may increase acne risk

* Whey protein powders, protein isolates and energy drinks may contain artificial substances and chemicals that lead to intestinal perforation and can cause skin lesions and acne

* Poor quality fats and fats rich in omega-6 that include industrial oils such as sunflower, safflower, rice bran, canola, linseed oil, palm oil which are highly inflammatory and cause gut dysbiosis and acne

Possible care

Instead of consuming food that destroys gut health and may lead to acne, there are foods that can decrease gut inflammation, repair the gut lining and lead to clearer skin and lesser chances of stiff acne. These include:

1. Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3s fats in seafood, nuts and flaxseeds is anti-inflammatory and improves gut biodiversity and regular consumption leads to reduced risk of developing acne

2. Probiotics: Probiotics such as kanji, homemade pickles, kimchi promote a healthy gut and balanced microbiome, which is linked to reduced inflammation and a lower risk of acne development

3. Turmeric: Turmeric contains the anti-inflammatory polyphenol curcumin, which can help regulate blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity and inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria, which may reduce acne

4. Glutathione, L- Glutamine, Vitamins A, D, E and Zinc: These nutrients play crucial roles in intestinal healing, skin and immune health and help prevent acne

5. Mediterranean-style diets: A Mediterranean diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grain, legumes, fish and olive oil and low in dairy and saturated fats promotes gut health, improves gut microbiome and reduces acne severity

A healthy gut leads to healthy skin and any amount of external dermatological treatments, topical creams, medications and aesthetic treatments will not permanently correct/remove the cause of skin conditions such as acne

Pro tip: Don’t forget to consume enough water! Hydration is the key to clear bowels and bright, clear skin.

Manjari Chandra is a consultant, functional nutrition and nutritional medicine, Manjari Wellness, New Delhi. Her column appears every fortnight

