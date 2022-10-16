Eat Right: Probiotics can help your children stay healthy

Humans have been ingesting probiotics for centuries in the form of fermented food, mostly extracted from fermented milk. People of Asia and Africa were found to harness the beneficial effect of fermentation for infant and child nutrition. The utility of fermentation as an economical way to improve infant and young child health was also acknowledged by a joint Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and WHO workshop held in 1995.

Probiotics and child health

Defined as the “live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host”, certain probiotic strains are associated with the management or prevention of different health problems in children as well as adults.

The beneficial effect of probiotics in promoting gut health and brain development during childhood is attributed to the interplay between the childhood gut microbiome and brain development. The changes that occurred in the gut-brain axis during early childhood are responsible for this symbiosis as childhood marks the colonisation of gut microbiota colonisation. Therefore, targeted intervention to promote colonisation during this stage can help children have better gut and brain health in childhood and later stages also.

Studies suggest that the intake of probiotics during childhood can help them have a robust gut-brain axis. The beneficial effect is attributed to different strains of probiotic bacteria that induce the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

Here are some of the key benefits offered by probiotics to improve child health.

Relieving acute gastroenteritis

Acute gastroenteritis refers to an increase in the frequency (typically >3 stools/day) or decrease in the stool consistency, with or without fever or vomiting. Estimates suggest an incidence of around 0.5 to 1.9 episodes per child per year in small children. While rehydration remains to be the mainstay to treat the recurrent episodes of diarrhoea, researchers suggest strains of probiotics bacteria – Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (LGG) and Saccharomyces boulardii – to relieve symptoms.

Preventing Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhoea (AAD)

A possible complication of antibiotic therapy, AAD is an outcome of significant disruption of the enteric microbiome. Clinically, AAD is characterised by mild diarrhoea; discontinuation of causative antibiotics is the first line of treatment, followed by prescription medication and the use of probiotics. Studies suggest that strains like LGG are effective in managing AAD.

Preventing infections

Infectious diseases, especially gastrointestinal (GI) and respiratory infections, are among the most prominent causes of morbidity in children. While experts recommend optimum hand hygiene and observing absence when ill, and vaccination for rotavirus and influenza as preventive measures, possible therapeutic modalities, like probiotics are advised to manage the disease burden among children and adolescents.

The scientific evidence strongly supports the use of some specific probiotic strains such as LGG and S. boulardii to deal with or prevent gut-related ailments and other ailments in children.

Managing lactose intolerance

Probiotics may help relieve symptoms associated with lactose intolerance such as abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, and flatulence after consuming milk or milk products.

Food rich in probiotics

The common sources of probiotics include cultured buttermilk, yogurt, and cheese. In addition, tempeh, Japanese miso, sauerkraut, sour dough, chocolate bread, kimchi, olives, and pickles also contain probiotics as they are prepared using a fermentation process.

But among these, the most probiotics-rich have always been yogurts and fermented milk, as they provide a relatively low pH environment for the survival and proliferation of the probiotic bacteria.

Experts also suggest the presence of certain healthy strains of probiotics in some non-dairy fermented substrates such as cereals, legumes, cabbage, maize, sorghum, pearl millet, and soy-based products among others.

Further, for infants and toddlers, breast milk is the best source of probiotics, especially given the interrelationship between the gut microbiome and brain development.

In a nutshell

Different scientific evidences recommend the incorporation of probiotics in the diet to achieve many health benefits, especially for bowel disorders including antibiotic-associated diarrhoea, lactose intolerance, infectious diarrohea, and different types of allergies.

However, it is advisable to focus on fermented and natural sources of probiotics. Expert opinion is recommended if you are considering probiotic supplementation.

Manjari Chandra is a consultant, functional nutrition and nutritional medicine, Manjari Wellness, New Delhi. Her column appears every fortnight

