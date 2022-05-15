Eat Right: Cooling beverages that keep the gut happy (part II)

May 15, 2022 7:07:22 pm
In our last column, we discussed some easy-to-make drinks that are both refreshing and great for the gut. This week, too, I shall be sharing some more nutritious recipes that do not compromise on taste and packs in a health punch.
Vegetable Broth
This is a prebiotics-filled, flavoursome and zesty mix-veggie broth.
Ingredients
Onions — 2
Leeks — 2
Ginger — a small piece
Garlic — 12-15 cloves
Drumsticks — 10-12
Sweet potatoes — 3-4
Beetroot — 3-4 Nos.
Lotus stem — a few
Cabbage — a small piece
Turnip — 2
Carrot —2
Celery — a small bunch
Coriander — a small bunch
Water — 10 cups
Olive oil — 2 teaspoons
Salt and pepper to taste
Procedure
* Wash the veggies, including onions and leeks, and chop them finely
* Peel the skin of the garlic and ginger. Crush them using mortar and pestle
* Take a heavy and wide-bottomed stock pot or vessel, add 2 tsp of olive oil in it, and throw in the crushed garlic and ginger and finely chopped onions and leeks
* Sauté the mix over medium flame for a couple of minutes
* Add all the veggies and mix well
* Pour a few cups of water let the mix simmer for an hour or so
* Now, add the coriander leaves to this and add salt
* Let the mix boil. As soon as it starts boiling, cover the vessel, and let the broth simmer on low flame for another 45 minutes to 1 hour
* Then switch off the flame and allow it to cool
* You can consume the mix immediately as such (along with veggies) or filter out the vegetables to drink only the broth. You can keep the broth refrigerated for 3-4 days and have it later
Phalsa Sherbet
Ingredients
Phalsa — 250 gm
Cold water
Jaggery powder — to taste
Black salt — 1/4 tsp
Roasted cumin-seeds powder — 1/4 tsp
Procedure
Extract the pulp from phalsa using a blender and strain them using a sieve. Add cold water, jaggery powder, and the black salt and roasted cumin-seeds powder. A quarter kg of phalsa would make about four to six glasses of juice.
Bael Sherbet
Ingredients
Bael -1 (weighing between .75 kg and 1.25 kg)
Chilled water
Whole ground cardamom powder to taste
Jaggery to taste
Black salt to taste
Procedure
This sherbet is a powerhouse of a thirst quencher and provides instant energy. Crack open the fruit and scoop out the pulp. Mix the pulp well with water and strain it to remove any solid impurities. Add chilled water, whole ground cardamom powder, jaggery, and black salt to the mixture. Enjoy the robust drink, but do not hesitate to consume the raw pulp as well! One fruit serves about 3-4 glasses of sherbet.
Aam Panna
Ingredients
Medium green, unripe mangoes- 3-4
Jaggery powder — 1/2 cup
1/2 teaspoons cardamom — 1/2 tsp
Black salt — 1/2 tsp
Crushed black pepper — 1/4 teaspoon
Ice-cold water — a few cups
lemon juice, as needed
Fresh mint — one bunch
Procedure
* Place the unpeeled mangoes in a large pot of water. Lightly boil the water until the fruits are soft
* When completely softened, remove the mangoes from the water and let them cool. When cool enough to handle, remove the peels using a sharp knife
* Slice the mango fruit away from the center stone in chunks, and purée in a blender. Add the jaggery powder, cardamom, black salt and ground pepper to create the aam panna concentrate
* Stir the concentrate into water by the tablespoon. Taste, and adjust for tartness with lemon juice
* Muddle the mint using a mortar and pestle. Add the mint to each glass and pour the aam panna over it
Manjari Chandra is a consultant, functional nutrition and nutritional medicine, Manjari Wellness, New Delhi. Her column appears every fortnight
