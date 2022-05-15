Eat Right: Cooling beverages that keep the gut happy (part II)

In our last column, we discussed some easy-to-make drinks that are both refreshing and great for the gut. This week, too, I shall be sharing some more nutritious recipes that do not compromise on taste and packs in a health punch.

Vegetable Broth

This is a prebiotics-filled, flavoursome and zesty mix-veggie broth.

Ingredients

Onions — 2

Leeks — 2

Ginger — a small piece

Garlic — 12-15 cloves

Drumsticks — 10-12

Sweet potatoes — 3-4

Beetroot — 3-4 Nos.

Lotus stem — a few

Cabbage — a small piece

Turnip — 2

Carrot —2

Celery — a small bunch

Coriander — a small bunch

Water — 10 cups

Olive oil — 2 teaspoons

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure

* Wash the veggies, including onions and leeks, and chop them finely

* Peel the skin of the garlic and ginger. Crush them using mortar and pestle

* Take a heavy and wide-bottomed stock pot or vessel, add 2 tsp of olive oil in it, and throw in the crushed garlic and ginger and finely chopped onions and leeks

* Sauté the mix over medium flame for a couple of minutes

* Add all the veggies and mix well

* Pour a few cups of water let the mix simmer for an hour or so

* Now, add the coriander leaves to this and add salt

* Let the mix boil. As soon as it starts boiling, cover the vessel, and let the broth simmer on low flame for another 45 minutes to 1 hour

* Then switch off the flame and allow it to cool

* You can consume the mix immediately as such (along with veggies) or filter out the vegetables to drink only the broth. You can keep the broth refrigerated for 3-4 days and have it later

Phalsa Sherbet

Ingredients

Phalsa — 250 gm

Cold water

Jaggery powder — to taste

Black salt — 1/4 tsp

Roasted cumin-seeds powder — 1/4 tsp

Procedure

Extract the pulp from phalsa using a blender and strain them using a sieve. Add cold water, jaggery powder, and the black salt and roasted cumin-seeds powder. A quarter kg of phalsa would make about four to six glasses of juice.

Bael Sherbet

Ingredients

Bael -1 (weighing between .75 kg and 1.25 kg)

Chilled water

Whole ground cardamom powder to taste

Jaggery to taste

Black salt to taste

Procedure

This sherbet is a powerhouse of a thirst quencher and provides instant energy. Crack open the fruit and scoop out the pulp. Mix the pulp well with water and strain it to remove any solid impurities. Add chilled water, whole ground cardamom powder, jaggery, and black salt to the mixture. Enjoy the robust drink, but do not hesitate to consume the raw pulp as well! One fruit serves about 3-4 glasses of sherbet.

Aam Panna

Ingredients

Medium green, unripe mangoes- 3-4

Jaggery powder — 1/2 cup

1/2 teaspoons cardamom — 1/2 tsp

Black salt — 1/2 tsp

Crushed black pepper — 1/4 teaspoon

Ice-cold water — a few cups

lemon juice, as needed

Fresh mint — one bunch

Procedure

* Place the unpeeled mangoes in a large pot of water. Lightly boil the water until the fruits are soft

* When completely softened, remove the mangoes from the water and let them cool. When cool enough to handle, remove the peels using a sharp knife

* Slice the mango fruit away from the center stone in chunks, and purée in a blender. Add the jaggery powder, cardamom, black salt and ground pepper to create the aam panna concentrate

* Stir the concentrate into water by the tablespoon. Taste, and adjust for tartness with lemon juice

* Muddle the mint using a mortar and pestle. Add the mint to each glass and pour the aam panna over it

