Eat Right: Helping the gut recover from Diwali excesses

Amid the festivities and feasts, it is easy to forget the overdose of sweetness in the form of those irresistible love-laced Diwali sweets. But, what about the hazards that come in tow?

It is hard to resist the temptation when someone offers a tempting piece of sweet with an even sweeter request of “one more”. But, do you bother to spare a thought about what this cherished dose of temptation has to offer?

Let me tell you: it comes with dollops of hazards wrapped in that silver paper — excess sugar content, refined flour, and added colours and flavours. If you are feeling bloated, have a disrupted digestive system and discomforted gut after feasting on sweets comprising sugar, maida (white flour), and trans fat, it’s the time you think of a gut repair.

Here are some of the ways to counter the harm following a sweet festive season:

Fasting for Gut Recovery



Fasting for a few hours each day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week may allow your gut system to relax and recover from the workload it has done over the past Diwali week.

Further, fasting can help restore insulin and hormonal balance especially cortisol, disrupted due to excess consumption of sweets and other festive foods. It also allows the liver to detox your body by eliminating the toxins accumulated due to excess consumption of food stuffed with refined flour, excess sugar, and trans fat, among other unhealthy ingredients.

Since Diwali is the time when craving for sweets is irresistible, the liver has to work hard to digest it. When we eat food rich in sugar, the body breaks it down into glucose. While some of this glucose is used immediately by our body for energy, a major chunk of it gets stored in the body for later.

However, the unused glucose in the blood, over time, turns into fat cells and makes its way to the liver. Gradually, these fat cells replace the liver cells, increasing the risk of liver problems like non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease.

Similarly, excess sugar may lead to the release of inflammatory chemicals in our body, which may eventually cause liver damage. It is a serious concern in the view that any damage or inflammation of the liver compromises its ability to process and eliminate toxins from our body. With fasting, you can allow your liver the time to recover the workload and resume its normal healthy shape.

Some more benefits of fasting may include:

Helping control resting heart rate (HR)

Decreased blood pressure (BP)

Manage levels of LDL or bad cholesterol

Increased insulin sensitivity

Reduced level of fasting insulin

Reduced production of inflammatory substances in the body

Fasting may induce ketosis, which may contribute to better blood sugar regulation,

decreased inflammation, and improved response to physical stress

Scavenging of Free Radicals



Free radicals are produced naturally in the body as they regulate many cellular functions. However, excess free radicals produced during respiration or other reasons like consumption of foods rich in the refined flour and high sugar may contribute to cellular and molecular damage. It, in turn, may lead to various health conditions, including cancer.

Researchers suggest that damage caused by free radicals can be controlled by antioxidants due to their ability to inhibit the oxidation of other molecules. Many plants produce substances such as flavonoids and polyphenols that can contribute as antioxidants to scavenge free radicals and protect our bodies from diseases associated with excess oxidative stress. The common sources of antioxidants include blueberries, strawberries, red cabbage, beans, beetroot, spinach, etc.

Changing Periodicity and Dietary Habits



Now that the cravings have been satisfied and delicacies savoured, it is time for gut healing. What you need to ensure is limit or increase the intake of certain foods and change your eating schedules to relieve the burden on your child’s stomach and intestine for at least a few days.

Limiting the frequency of meals for a few days

Try to skip at least one meal or replace it completely with raw vegetables and seasonal fruits

You may choose to juice vegetables, or consume broth or soups for dinner

Stay away from snacking completely for some days

Avoid sugar, cereal, and grains we have been doing the entire Diwali season

Avoid or restrict carbohydrates in the form of rotis, bread, or other forms of regular diet)

Stay hydrated

Avoid sweetened carbonated beverages

Eat plenty of colourful veggies and other foods containing antioxidants

And most importantly, stick to a regular fitness regimen

So, these are some tips that can act as damage control for your gut after its Diwali excesses. Also, make sure you see an expert if issues related to the digestive system persists.

Manjari Chandra is a consultant, functional nutrition and nutritional medicine, Manjari Wellness, New Delhi. Her column appears every fortnight

