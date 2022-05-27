Doctor in the House: Nothing sweet about it — the hidden danger posed by sugar to infants

In our modern world, processed foods and hidden sugars have regretfully become a staple in most households. One of World Health Organization’s (WHO) growing concerns is the increasing amount of sugar being introduced into the diets of infants.

Processed food and sugar

Sweetness is a basic and inherent component of many foods. Sugar exists in many forms — from crystal to powder, to syrups etc. In fact, a large part of an individual’s daily sugar intake comes from processed foods. Some sources of hidden sugars are pasta sauces, yogurt and sauces, etc.

WHO research has found that the main offenders were pureed commercial products such as juices, yoghurt and desserts. These foods listed sugar, sweetening agents or concentrated fruit juice as merely an ingredient while claiming to be without added sugar, belying the sugar intake these ingredients account for. Ideally, such products ought not to be marketed towards infants, as reiterated by WHO.

As per WHO, 30 per cent of the calories contained in the majority of baby food in the market are derived from sugar. Experts are of the opinion that when babies are offered sugary foods early on in their lives, they can develop a sweet tooth that can lead to an unhealthy craving for sugar throughout the day. Sugar-heavy diets in babies and toddlers can lead to health issues later in life like diabetes and hypertension.

WHO continues to recommend complete breast-feeding for babies under six months. This may not be possible for all mothers and babies. Many children are fed formula or other baby foods to meet the nutritional needs of the child. The large content of sugar in these baby foods allows the infants to develop a sweet tooth well before the appearance of the first tooth.

A study conducted in 2015 by researchers at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California found that 74 per cent of sampled infant formulas, breakfast cereal, yoghurts etc. contained high amounts of sugar with the calorie content of the sugar accounting for nearly 20 per cent of its calories.

Other studies in the United States published by the American Academy Of Paediatrics found that mixed grains and fruit purees for babies contained 35 per cent of calories derived from sugar.

Other pitfalls of introducing sugar early

There continues to be more and more baby foods flooding the markets, each trying to differentiate itself and appeal to the insecurities of a new parent. Babies are born with a sweet tooth, as breast milk is slightly sweet, so it is imperative that other tastes are introduced in the first year of life. Most dieticians recommend single-ingredient foods when babies are younger than six months. The baby’s taste preferences are formed and solidified in the first year of life; hence, it’s important to start with single ingredients. It is important that you don’t mix fruits and vegetables because it teaches your child that vegetables are tasty only when sweetened. This could lead to a lifelong addiction to sweet foods.

When can babies have sugar?

While it is considered safe to add sugar after 12 months, it is highly beneficial to push that limit to 2 years. This includes not only sugar but also other natural sweeteners like agave syrup, honey, date syrup, corn syrup, caramel, maple syrup etc. If you must sweeten baby food, opt for fruit as an addition. It is best to avoid any kind of sweetener for babies who are six to 12 months.

In excess, sugar and sweeteners reduce the diversity of your child’s palette, thus reducing the foods they are interested in eating. Beverages like fruit juices are a total no for babies under one. They should be given whole fruit, which will give them fibre as well. They can be encouraged to drink water or unsweetened milk as a drink. Artificial sweeteners like stevia are not recommended for children under two years, as information regarding their impacts is scant. Infants are rarely allergic to sugar.

Every baby develops on their own timeline, and you may need to consult your paediatrician about when and how to start solids for your baby. It also depends on how the baby is developing regarding gross and fine motor skills.

Between 12 to 24 months, if possible, consider waiting before introducing your child to sugar, as early as exposure to sugar will lead the child to be less interested in trying other food groups.

Over the age of two years when you do introduce sugar into their diet, try to do it in a gradual and seamless manner without drawing undue attention to sweet foods. Don’t offer dessert as a reward for finishing a meal. The goal is to have a healthy and guilt-free relationship with food and, at the same time, to eat a nutritious meal.

Get back in the saddle

Reducing added sugar is not as easy as we professionals often make it seem. In fact, it may be infeasible for many with limited resources as healthy food access may be limited or more expensive. So don’t try to make all changes at once with your child. Remember falling off a healthy habit is normal, the important thing is getting back on again.

(Dr Saroja Balan is consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Her column appears every fortnight)

