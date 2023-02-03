Doctor in the House: How to potty train your toddler

Toilet training or potty training is a cornerstone for most parents, and requires immense patience. Parents must mentally prepare themselves before starting this process.

As a parent, the most important thing for you is to assess when to start the training, depending on how ready your baby is physically and mentally.

When is the right time to start?

There is no fixed age to start potty training, each child is different, and it depends largely on physical, behavioural and developmental milestones of the child. Usually, girls are faster at this than boys and there should be no forcing involved as it will backfire.

This usually happens around two years of age, but some children may be ready only by three years while others may start around 18 months. If you start too early, it may take longer.

Signs that show that your little one is ready to start:

*She is able to follow simple instructions

*She is able to understand words regarding going to the toilet

*Can make the connection between the urge to pee or poop with making it to the toilet to do it

*Will sit on the toilet for enough time to get the job done

*Has dry diaper for two to three hours

*Shows interest in sitting on the toilet seat and is able to pull training pants down

There may be instances when you may have to postpone the start of the toilet-training process, such as:

*If you have a big holiday planned

*If there is a new baby coming soon

*If your baby has been sick

*If you have moved house or relocated

The whole process of toilet training does not happen overnight, it usually takes a few months and may even take more than a year to go a full night without incident. Understand that it depends on each child and be prepared for some accidents.

What potty seat to start off with:

There are two types, the stand-alone one, which then can be emptied into the toilet bowl. The other one is a seat that fits on an adult toilet. For this, you may need to use a foot stool so that they can rest their legs on the stool. This way they feel supported.

For boys, its best for them to sit and pee on the toilet rather than stand and do it initially and then transition to standing and peeing.

When travelling long distances, be sure to carry a potty seat with you and try and make few stops on the way.

You can use the training pants or pull-down diapers when you start the process before you move to underwear. Nighttime bladder control for children lags behind daytime control. So, some parents use these training pants at night. Once you notice that they are dry most nights you can take them off completely. Some parents feel using these training diapers slows the process but you can take a call on that depending on your child’s temperament.

How to toilet train:

It’s important to remember that once you embark on this, you need lots of time and patience. This cannot be hurried.

*Use small words like “pee or POO” to express the act of using the toilet so that its familiar to them

*Tell your child to let you know when their diaper is soiled with either pee or poo

*Try and identify behaviours like holding on to his penis when he wants to pee, so that the child is able to recognise the urge to pee or poo

*Make them sit on the toilet or potty seat fully clothed first and once they are used to this you can make them sit bare-bottomed

*You can show your child how to sit and can even take him with you while you use the toilet, or a sibling uses it so that they know what to expect

*Never force them to sit against their will as it will backfire

*Try and set a routine. If you find the diaper is dry for over an hour you can try then or after a nap or after a drink. Initially, do it once or twice a day and then build it up slowly

*It’s good to try after a meal as the gastro-colic reflex, which is the body’s natural tendency for a bowel movement, usually kicks in after eating. If amenable, make sure they sit for 10 to 20 minutes after a meal

*When you notice certain behaviours like crossing legs or grunting, ask your child if they want to do potty. Show them how you dispose it into the toilet when it’s done in a diaper or stand-alone potty

*Make them wear clothes that are easy to remove when you are training them as at that time you don’t want to be fumbling with zips and fasteners

*Offer small rewards and you can use star charts. Let all the people involved in his life, like care givers and grandparents, know how you are going about it and what words you are using so that there is no confusion

*Offer lots of praise even for just sitting there and nothing happens. Be ready for accidents and don’t show your displeasure or punish your child. Rather, explain to your child what they should be doing and reassure them that it’s only an accident and offer your support

*At times of stress, there may be more accidents like when a new baby arrives or when he or she joins play school, but if accidents continue to happen, please talk to your doctor, especially if your child is over four years of age.

Dr Saroja Balan is consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. Her column appears every fortnight.