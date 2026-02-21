Teen tantrums: When logic fails, here is the most powerful way to respond to your child’s emotional outbursts

The most powerful first move is not a clever argument but a steady nervous system (Photo: Freepik)

We expect tantrums from toddlers. We brace ourselves for the crying, the flailing, the dramatic collapse in supermarket aisles. But when a teenager slams doors, shouts, shuts down, or explodes emotionally, parents often feel confused, embarrassed, and even betrayed.

“Aren’t they too old for this?” is a common question I hear in my clinic. The short answer- no. Teen tantrums are real, developmentally valid, and often misunderstood.

What looks like defiance is frequently distress in disguise.

In that heated moment, the instinct to correct, lecture, or assert authority can feel urgent. Yet escalation rarely teaches regulation. When a teen is flooded with emotion, logic will not land.