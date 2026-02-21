Teen tantrums: When logic fails, here is the most powerful way to respond to your child’s emotional outbursts

We expect tantrums from toddlers. We brace ourselves for the crying, the flailing, the dramatic collapse in supermarket aisles. But when a teenager slams doors, shouts, shuts down, or explodes emotionally, parents often feel confused, embarrassed, and even betrayed.
“Aren’t they too old for this?” is a common question I hear in my clinic. The short answer- no. Teen tantrums are real, developmentally valid, and often misunderstood.
What looks like defiance is frequently distress in disguise.
In that heated moment, the instinct to correct, lecture, or assert authority can feel urgent. Yet escalation rarely teaches regulation. When a teen is flooded with emotion, logic will not land.
The most powerful first move is not a clever argument but a steady nervous system. Lower your voice. Slow your pace. Say something simple like “I can see you’re upset. We’ll talk when we’re both calmer.”
Teenagers often direct their biggest emotions toward the people they feel safest with. This does not make disrespect acceptable, but it does explain the intensity. Beneath the anger may lie embarrassment, social anxiety, academic pressure, or the universal adolescent struggle for autonomy.
When we respond only to the behaviour, we miss the message. Invite problem-solving, “What could you do differently next time you’re this angry?” This shifts the focus from punishment to skill-building. Emotional regulation, like any other skill, is learned through repetition and guidance.
Today’s teenagers are not just dealing with school and friendships; they are growing up in an always-on digital environment that amplifies comparison, fear of missing out, and performance anxiety.
A teen who appears “overreactive” at home may actually be carrying invisible emotional fatigue from constant social evaluation online. A short reflection on how overstimulation and a lack of downtime affect emotional thresholds can make the piece feel current and relatable for urban parents.
Discipline, when needed, should be timely but not immediate. Address the behaviour once calm has returned, not during the emotional peak. Firmly acknowledge that limits, disrespectful language, aggression, or boundary violations cannot be ignored, but address them without humiliation or sarcasm. The goal is not to win the argument but to teach emotional responsibility.
Teens who feel heard are far more receptive to accountability than those who feel cornered. Teen tantrums are not signs of bad parenting. They are signs of a developing brain navigating complex emotions in a high-pressure world.
Microsoft has appointed AI leader Asha Sharma to head its Xbox and broader gaming division, marking a major leadership shift as the company looks to refocus on console players after years of expanding into mobile and PC gaming. The move comes with the retirement of longtime Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who has overseen the business since 2014 and was elevated to gaming CEO in 2022.