scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

By the Book: Two children’s books that pay homage to the makers of modern India

Two books introduce children to the men and women who changed the course of India’s history

Written by Paromita Chakrabarti | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 6:14:03 pm
Independence Day booksOn this Independence Day, you can make your children read these two patriotic books (Source: Amazon.in)

The recent influx of biographies for children offer a glimpse of the grit and determination of trailblazers whose legacies we still celebrate. Here are two such books:

Incredible Indians: 75 People Who Shaped Modern India
Ashwitha Jayakumar
HarperCollins India
124 pages
Rs 499

books, Incredible Indians: 75 People Who Shaped Modern India This is a book introduces children to the trailblazers who are consigned to the dusty pages of history (Source: Amazon.in)

Born to a Brahmin father and a Devadasi mother in 1886, at a time when Devadasis were relegated to the edges of society, Muthulakshmi Reddy did what few women of her time were able to. She owned her unique legacy and forged an identity of her own, defying social norms of the time. A gifted child, she was encouraged by her father, a principal in a college in Pudukottai (modern-day Tamil Nadu) to study. Reddy created a sensation by studying in the state-run all-male Maharaja College before going on to study medicine, specialising in surgery. Founder of the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai, Reddy was committed to women’s rights, advocating for rights to healthcare, education and enfranchisement for women and for the abolition of the devadasi system.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...

Like Reddy, Hansa Mehta (1897-1995), too, made use of her liberal upbringing, joining the freedom struggle while studying in England and dedicating her life to the cause of Independence. She defied conventions to marry a man outside her caste and was imprisoned several times for her anti-colonial activities. An equal rights advocate, Mehta was among those who pushed for the enshrinement of women’s rights in the Constitution after Independence.

Also Read | |Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The Satanic Verses again…people define their identity not by what they love but what they hate’

The stories of Reddy and Mehta, alongside 73 other men and women from fields as diverse as politics, industry, literature and environment, form the heart of Ashwitha Jayakumar’s Incredible Indians, part of Harper Collins’ India series. A homage to the pioneers of modern India, this is a book that introduces children not just to those luminaries who are always at the forefront of public imagination, but also to those trailblazers who are consigned to the dusty pages of history, remembered ever so sparingly, despite their immense contributions. Jayakumar’s biographies are simply told and anecdotal and the inclusion of photographs and illustrations serve to render the stories more intimate.

Ardeshir and Pirojsha Godrej: Pioneers of Progress
Malini Saigal
Amar Chitra Katha
32 pages
Rs 90

Advertisement
book, Ardeshir and Pirojsha Godrej: Pioneers of Progress The book was produced in partnership with Godrej & Boyce to celebrate the group’s 125th anniversary (Source: Amazon.in)

Long before the current government’s thrust on ‘Make in India’, the idea of self-sufficiency or “swadeshi” had revolutionised India’s resistance to British rule by encouraging every Indian to produce and consume local goods. In Mumbai, a young Parsi man, Ardeshir Godrej, with a flair for scientific innovations and a love of poetry, drank in the words of freedom fighters such as Dadabhai Naoroji and Bal Gangadhar Tilak and thought of ways to contribute to India’s fast-depleting economy. After trying his hand at various innovations, in May 1897, Ardeshir would eventually set up a factory in Lalbaug to produce locks, birthing Godrej, one of India’s oldest business houses. Over time, helped by his brother Pirojsha, who matched his passion for innovation with business acumen, they would expand their production to safes, steel storages for office and homes, typewriters, refrigerators and personal care products such as soaps.

Also Read | |By the Book: Two books that offer self-help tips to children for fuller lives

Over the years, as Ardeshir and Pirojsha pushed the cause of Swadeshi, Godrej became a household name, known for its trustworthiness and the integrity of its products. Its crowning glory came in 1951 during the first general elections of independent India, when the company produced nearly 17 lakh steel ballot boxes for the mammoth exercise.

Saigal outlines the biography of the two brothers who brought about a monumental shift in Indian industries in a benign graphic retelling. The writer manages to avoid hagiographic territory, not a mean feat, considering the book was produced in partnership with Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, to celebrate the group’s 125th anniversary. One of the reasons for it is that the narrative is set against the larger canvas of the Independence movement and the lives and enterprise of the Parsis. Amar Chitra Katha’s veteran artist-illustrator Dilip Kadam lives up to his formidable reputation. For old timers, the reproduction of some of the company’s old commercials will evoke nostalgia.

Advertisement

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 06:14:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement