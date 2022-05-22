By The Book: Let’s Talk About Race — two picture books that speak of diversity to young children

The Colours of Us

Karen Katz

Square Fish

32 pages

Rs 539

Appropriate for: 4-8 years

Photo: Amazon.in Photo: Amazon.in

In the last few years, amid rising White supremacist violence in the West, conversations around race have intensified. But its simmering undercurrents have been felt by generations down the ages. When writer and illustrator Karen Katz and her husband adopted their daughter Lena from Guatemala in the Nineties, they wanted her to understand the spectrums of race experientially. As Lena begins on an art project — a portrait of herself for which she’ll have to “mix red, yellow, black, and white paints” to get brown — it provides her parents the perfect opportunity to gently begin the process of sensitisation. On a walk with her mother in their neighbourhood, she realises brown can mean very many things. At the playground and along her route, she meets friends and acquaintances — Sonia, the colour of creamy peanut butter; Isabella, a chocolate brown the colour of the cupcakes she has on her birthday. Jo-Jin’s honey tones are complemented by Kyle, whose skin is the colour of autumn leaves. There are people with butterscotch and cocoa-brown skin tones, jewelled like ambers or earthy like coffee toffees. Lena herself is the colour of cinnamon — “Mom says she could eat me up” — and her mother that of French toast.

When she returns from her walk, Lena’s drawing undergoes a transformation. She’s there in it, but so are her friends, in their distinctive glory. Together, they represent a wide arc of skin colours — the united colours of us.

Katz, who illustrated the book herself, makes the journey relatable by bringing in parallels with food and nature, elements that resonate more with children. Simply and sensitively told, this has been a classic since it was first published in 1999, offering an affirmative look at skin colour and at how it is only in diversity that one learns to recognise all that binds us together.

I Am So Much More Than The Colour of My Skin

Divya Thomas

HarperCollins

32 pages

Rs 299

Appropriate for: 4+ years

Photo: Amazon.in Photo: Amazon.in

In Asian countries, the obsession with fairness gives rise to an inverted racism, as many, including, in particular, visitors from African nations, will attest to. An environmentalist and a campaigner for gender equality, Divya Thomas’s book makes a simple powerful point: no matter the colour of our skin, what matters is what we bring to the world — agency, kindness, camaraderie, purpose and individuality.

Written in verse, this recently-published book, similar in tenor to Katz’s book, introduces readers to a cast of characters, each with a distinct skin tone. But the swatches of colour that denotes them pale into insignificance as the characters come into their own — children who aspire to be artists and chefs, sportswomen and doctors, writers and conservationists. These are children who are different from each other, but the future they imagine for themselves is inclusive and goes beyond skin tone, skin conditions or disability. Ruchi Shah’s illustrations are a world unto themselves — you could spend a long time poring over the details she has woven into each illustration. This is a vital book on diversity that needs to find space in more book shelves.

