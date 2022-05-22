scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

By The Book: Let’s Talk About Race — two picture books that speak of diversity to young children

Through parallels with food, nature and colours, the books counter discriminatory perspectives of race with a more inclusive one

Written by Paromita Chakrabarti | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 5:23:51 pm
books for kids, books for children, reading recommendations for kids, books on diversity for kids, children's books, The Colours of Us, I Am So Much More Than The Colour of My Skin, parenting, indian express newsHere are some fantastic reads for your child. (Photos: Amazon.in)

The Colours of Us
Karen Katz
Square Fish
32 pages
Rs 539
Appropriate for: 4-8 years

The Colours of Us, reading, book, parenting Photo: Amazon.in

In the last few years, amid rising White supremacist violence in the West, conversations around race have intensified. But its simmering undercurrents have been felt by generations down the ages. When writer and illustrator Karen Katz and her husband adopted their daughter Lena from Guatemala in the Nineties, they wanted her to understand the spectrums of race experientially. As Lena begins on an art project — a portrait of herself for which she’ll have to “mix red, yellow, black, and white paints” to get brown — it provides her parents the perfect opportunity to gently begin the process of sensitisation. On a walk with her mother in their neighbourhood, she realises brown can mean very many things. At the playground and along her route, she meets friends and acquaintances — Sonia, the colour of creamy peanut butter; Isabella, a chocolate brown the colour of the cupcakes she has on her birthday. Jo-Jin’s honey tones are complemented by Kyle, whose skin is the colour of autumn leaves. There are people with butterscotch and cocoa-brown skin tones, jewelled like ambers or earthy like coffee toffees. Lena herself is the colour of cinnamon — “Mom says she could eat me up” — and her mother that of French toast.

ALSO READ |Nature comes alive in two books for pre-tweens by writers Bijal Vachcharajani and Akshay Manwani

When she returns from her walk, Lena’s drawing undergoes a transformation. She’s there in it, but so are her friends, in their distinctive glory. Together, they represent a wide arc of skin colours — the united colours of us.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Katz, who illustrated the book herself, makes the journey relatable by bringing in parallels with food and nature, elements that resonate more with children. Simply and sensitively told, this has been a classic since it was first published in 1999, offering an affirmative look at skin colour and at how it is only in diversity that one learns to recognise all that binds us together.

Best of Express Premium

FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’Premium
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...Premium
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sunPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sun
More Premium Stories >>

I Am So Much More Than The Colour of My Skin
Divya Thomas
HarperCollins
32 pages
Rs 299
Appropriate for: 4+ years

I Am So Much More Than The Colour of My Skin, reading, book, parenting Photo: Amazon.in

In Asian countries, the obsession with fairness gives rise to an inverted racism, as many, including, in particular, visitors from African nations, will attest to. An environmentalist and a campaigner for gender equality, Divya Thomas’s book makes a simple powerful point: no matter the colour of our skin, what matters is what we bring to the world — agency, kindness, camaraderie, purpose and individuality.

ALSO READ |Who are India’s science girls and are you afraid of the letter Z? Read and find out

Written in verse, this recently-published book, similar in tenor to Katz’s book, introduces readers to a cast of characters, each with a distinct skin tone. But the swatches of colour that denotes them pale into insignificance as the characters come into their own — children who aspire to be artists and chefs, sportswomen and doctors, writers and conservationists. These are children who are different from each other, but the future they imagine for themselves is inclusive and goes beyond skin tone, skin conditions or disability. Ruchi Shah’s illustrations are a world unto themselves — you could spend a long time poring over the details she has woven into each illustration. This is a vital book on diversity that needs to find space in more book shelves.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement