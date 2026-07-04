Bond or bondage? A psychologist’s tips build trust with your teenager

As a psychologist, I have often watched parents become deeply invested in their teenager’s personal life. It begins with concern. A glance through their phone “just to make sure they’re okay”. A joke at the dinner table that everyone laughs at—except the teenager. An insistence that they “can tell me anything” only to be met with silence, disappointment, or emotional distance when they finally do.

Parents rarely intend to push their children away.

More often, they are trying to protect someone whose inner world has suddenly become unfamiliar to them. The irony is that the more anxious we become about staying close, the more likely we are to cross the very boundaries that make closeness possible.