Bond or bondage? A psychologist’s tips build trust with your teenager

As a psychologist, I have often watched parents become deeply invested in their teenager’s personal life. It begins with concern. A glance through their phone “just to make sure they’re okay”. A joke at the dinner table that everyone laughs at—except the teenager. An insistence that they “can tell me anything” only to be met with silence, disappointment, or emotional distance when they finally do.
Parents rarely intend to push their children away.
More often, they are trying to protect someone whose inner world has suddenly become unfamiliar to them. The irony is that the more anxious we become about staying close, the more likely we are to cross the very boundaries that make closeness possible.
Many of us were raised believing that love meant correcting, monitoring, and preparing children for the world. Today’s teenagers, however, are asking for something different. They still need guidance, but they also expect respect. They value accountability from parents just as much as parents expect accountability from them.
Gone are the days when providing food, education, and shelter alone was seen as the complete expression of parenting. Emotional safety has become just as important.
If you’re the parent of a teenager and you’ve been wondering why they don’t seem to open up anymore, don’t begin by asking, “Why won’t they tell me anything?”
Instead, ask yourself, “Have I made it safe for them to?”
• When your teenager shares something difficult, pause before responding. Your first reaction often determines whether there will be a second conversation.
• Avoid sarcasm or humour that comes at your child’s expense, particularly in front of others. Experiences that seem trivial to adults can remain deeply memorable for adolescents.
• Stay curious. Asking, “Help me understand what that was like for you,” often opens conversations that direct questioning cannot.
• Repair matters. When interactions become tense or hurtful, acknowledging your part in them models accountability more effectively than perfection. Separate the behaviour from the child. Critiquing a decision is very different from labelling a teenager as “irresponsible,” “dramatic,” or “careless”. Identity-based labels are more likely to be internalised than forgotten.
• Notice effort, not only outcomes. Consistently recognising persistence, honesty, or kindness supports intrinsic motivation more effectively than focusing exclusively on achievement.