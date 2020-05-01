Why kids are the best storytellers

There is no limit to a child’s thought process. (Source: Getty Images) There is no limit to a child’s thought process. (Source: Getty Images)

By Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai

If you want your children to be smart, tell them stories. If you want them to be brilliant, tell them more stories – these are the words of one of the most brilliant minds seen by mankind, German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. And each one of us who has raised or even babysat can vouch for this fact. And while there’s little doubt over storytelling being the most effective medium of communication with kids, what’s true is that kids are also the best storytellers around. They tell different stories as they grow up each day in more ways than one.

There is no limit to a child’s thought process. They do not look at the happenings around from the prism of pre-defined structures, in fact they tend to mould them beyond the realms of reality. While we adults limit our creativity with concepts such as pros and cons, these factors do not even exist for the little ones. Remember the song ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ from Aamir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’? It has been one of the most popular film songs among the kids for over a decade now, primarily because it touches upon their attribute to question even the universal truths.

As we grow up, we come across varied beliefs, traditions and perceptions, which end up developing some preconceived notions within ourselves, thereby impacting and influencing our overall personality as well as outlook. But the same is not the case during childhood. Kids are perceptive to everything and hence with their mannerism and actions, they suggest stories that we grown-ups could not even think of. The tendency of the little ones to look at everything in a new way triggers different stories. These stories have a vast horizon since they are driven by their, at times unrealistic, yet broad outlook.

Even when the little ones play with their toys, they often come up with some creative stories. They can use the same cardboard box to portray different characters each time they play with it. And in the prevailing era of Avengers and superheroes like Krissh, these kids play the same character differently. One cannot help but be amazed by how they notice the unseen beyond the heroics of these characters.

Playing a key role in this regard is the innocence of the kids. Their acts may bring out the positive in an otherwise negative character and vice versa. Also, children are a curious lot who question every bit of a story if you don’t make it convincing enough for them. This even helps hone your own skills and transform into a more proficient storyteller.

