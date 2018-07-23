When your daughter wants to learn archery!

Aiming high (Photo: Getty Images) Aiming high (Photo: Getty Images)

By Ritika Jain

The national sport of Bhutan is archery. This is something I found out on my recent trip to Paro, when I witnessed professional archers practicing in an open field. The target was, unbelievably, 50 metres away! My first reaction was awe because I couldn’t even see the target with my naked eye. On the opposite end, there were people behind a concrete wall who would whoop with joy every time an arrow met bull’s eye, and then they would go retrieve it. I wasn’t surprised to learn there had been a few accidents as well. A stray arrow can be lethal!

Anyway, because I was so delighted to try it myself, I bought a set of bamboo bow and arrows for my daughter who had stayed back in Delhi. She was thrilled because not only had she recently read The Hunger Games, she’s also a fan of Indian, Greek and Nordic mythology.

Many warriors like Arjun, Eklavya and Rama have been glorified in our tales, and she’s heard of them all. It was as if a sudden jolt of inspiration hit her.

She wanted to learn archery professionally. So we went out seeking where in Delhi one could get coached.

So it turns out that the government is promoting a ‘Come and Play’ campaign, inviting kids from ages 7-18. For archery, they take on kids aged 12 and above. The tuition fee is as low as Rs 300 for three months. Because the equipment is expensive, they lend you theirs for the first three months. If the coach feels you’re a promising candidate and are keen to learn, they advise you to buy your own set, which can cost upto Rs 2.5 lakhs. According to Mr. Kundu, coach at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, it’s a sport where you learn the technique only by practicing for hours every day. If you cannot commit at least five days a week, it just proves to be recreational. The Archery Association of India also holds classes at the Yamuna Sports Complex. One has to pre-register and submit certain documents like birth certificate, address proof, passport pictures, and a doctor’s certificate for physical and mental health.

Choosing equipment is also an exercise in itself. The coach will guide you to purchase arrows that flex according to the draw weight (the weight you pull) and the draw pull (distance you pull the bow). Understandably, it’s not the same for everyone. If you’re just curious or want to take up the sport for fun, you can get a hobby kit from Decathlon for Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000. For professionals, there are other important accessories to be considered, like the armguard to protect your arm from being grazed, the finger tab to protect your finger tips, and a quiver to keep your arrows. These come in many styles and colours, and can also be customised.

One may think that the most important faculty for archery is perfect eyesight. I also had that doubt because my daughter wears glasses. But apparently, the first month they make you do stretching exercises with the help of a rubber band to strengthen your arm and back muscles. With practice, not only does your muscle memory improve (just like in music), you also learn to focus better. Your confidence builds up and you also get fit due to the physical exercise. Speaking of which, that was my daughter’s closing argument. Since I’m always concerned about the amount of time she spends on her iPad and not getting enough exercise, she for once, wanted to go out and ‘play’. As a parent, I’m also concerned about safety and it remains to be seen how serious the stadiums are in that regard.

(One can visit the facility at Gate no. 10, Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and download the registration form here)