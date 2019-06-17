‘Robotics can be a useful tool in formal education’

By Pankaj Singh

In the 21st century, as education patterns changing almost daily, the main focus is towards innovation, creativity and technical advancement. Today, education is not just limited to educate, but has become a practice to create, innovate and grow.

Robotics, as the new wave in the formal education system, is a great way to provide children and students with a more efficient technological education. In fact, anyone, at any age can learn through robotics technology. Robots have become a popular educational tool in many middle and high schools, raising interest in programming, artificial intelligence and robotics among students. Designed to be easy and safe to assemble and program, robotics has become very accessible to school students with no programming skills and even up to advanced users at the university level.

Educational robotics can be a useful tool in early and advanced education. It can help to develop abilities that promote integration into society. Social and personal skills can also be developed through educational robotics.

Robotics and technology labs bring forth a lot of opportunities to learn, experiment and promote. This approach not only allows children to learn at a fast pace but also keeps up with the fast growth rate of innovation. Like anything else, motivation is the key to explore and create new ideas so that through robotics learning it feels real and you can see the result, instead of virtual learning. This way of learning will make technology and programming more fun, so more students will be interested and willing to go further and learn more things by themselves.

The technological advancement

Keeping the scope of robotics and technologies in mind, the experts believe that robotics itself is going through a lot of changes that will place it at a new level of education for the upcoming generation. The idea is to make the technology more approachable and easy to use for the upcoming generation so that they will progress at different levels with proper guidance and support.

Change in teaching patterns

The new-age generation is considered as quick learners, who are innovative and experimental. Keeping the same fact in mind, the dynamic teaching criteria have been now shifted from theoretical to practical learning. This is the reason, why today’s generation is highly interactive and grasps new technologies very easily and can take it to a different level.

Future file

It has been studied that robotics as a part of the education system has the potential to change society through its impact on pre-existing economic and social structures. It is a topic that looks forward to the future.

Experts’ call

It is believed that this change in formal education is for all good reasons. The teachers need to define the use and keep a check on its benefits. Schools need to conduct seminars, exhibitions and workshops that will help students innovate new ideas. It is expected that in the coming days robotics will have a wider scope in the education system, not only in terms of the curriculum but also in inspiring people to learn about it and understand its benefits and impact on the education system globally.

(The writer is Managing Director, Jalsa ventures Pvt Ltd, Cambridge Montessori Pre-School.)